* Gdansk to get extra cargo, Warly picks up Ust Luga tanker

* Rosneft may get 2 more Ust Luga cargoes in Dec

* Syrian output slashed amid sanctions

LONDON, Nov 11 Russian Urals crude was steady on Friday with traders debating whether the grade's premium to dated Brent will extend well into next week despite extra supplies emerging from the Baltic port of Gdansk in Poland.

"There is a general feeling that the market is overpriced," one trader in Urals said after the grade shot up to a premium of 20 cents to dated Brent in the Baltic on Thursday, catching up with similarly strong levels in the Mediterranean.

Russian oil company LUKOIL will export an additional 100,000 tonne cargo of Urals crude via Gdansk this month, traders said on Friday.

The cargo is due to load Nov. 28-30. It would bring total Urals exports via Gdansk in November to 485,000 tonnes and one trader said one more cargo could be added in November.

"Maybe the market is weaker but has anyone seen this (LUKOIL) cargo? It was snapped up quietly by someone," said a major Urals buyer, adding that he assessed the market at around a premium of 25 cents to dated Brent. Other traders gave estimates ranging from minus 30 to plus 30 cents.

Trader Warly, which traders often link to major trading house Gunvor, was believed to have won the first cargo of Urals to be exported from the new Baltic port of Ust-Luga at the end of November, traders also said. The cargo, a Rosneft parcel, was sold at a tender on Friday for Nov. 29-30 loading.

Rosneft has also obtained quotas to load two more cargoes in December at Ust-Luga, traders added.

In the Platts window, activity was thin with Petraco continuing to bid for a Nov 21-25 cargo of Urals in the Baltic at dated Brent plus 15 cents, unchanged from Thuesday and getting no sellers, traders said.

Sources also told Reuters that Greece has completely stopped purchasing Russia, Azeri and Kazakh crude as traders pull the plug on supplies and banks refuse to provide financing for fear that Athens will default on its debt.

The country is now relying almost entirely on Iran for most of its oil, traders said.

In Libya news, Germany's Wintershall said it expects its first cargo of oil from Libya to be sold in November.

Italian oil refiner Saras has bought several cargoes of Libyan crude oil from Libya's new national oil company and international operators resuming operations there, Saras said on Friday.

Analysts from JBC Energy said in a report on Friday they saw Libyan output reaching 1 million bpd by August 2012.

"Further potential production increases will take significantly more time as the "easy barrels" will be recovered first," JBC said.

In Syria, oil majors Royal Dutch Shell and Total have slashed oil production as international sanctions make exports impossible, industry sources told Reuters.

"The current situation does not only question the future of Syrian output, but also regional infrastructure projects, such as the ESL pipeline project with Iraq," JBC added. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by Anthony Barker)