* Urals stays at a premium to Brent

* Supported by fuel oil, gasoil cracks

* Libya expects to export 1.345 million bpd by Q4 2012

LONDON, Nov 14 Russian Urals crude held strong on Monday, with traders saying the lack of cargoes in the Mediterranean would support the differentials while prices in the north could still weaken if new volumes emerged.

"I think it will hold strong as there are no cargoes left in the south, and people are already asking about December volumes," one Russian trader said.

Prices for Urals in the Baltic rallied above a premium to dated Brent last week, catching up with a similar level for the grade in the Mediterranean.

Traders said that Urals together with other sour and heavy grades were benefiting from strong cracks for fuel oil and gasoil, with the last ones standing at their highs since the beginning of 2009.

Lighter and sweet grades have suffered from very low cracks for gasoline and naphtha, with the spread between sour and sweet crude grades narrowing substantially over the past weeks.

"The return of Libyan oil is the main reason behind," said one trader in the Mediterranean. "And it helps the sour sweet spread return to where it was prior to the Libyan war, with the Azeri-Urals spread at $4 now."

He added, "On the other hand, Urals has to come down as negative refining margins cannot sustain at current levels."

Iraq kept the price of Basra light crude to U.S. buyers for December flat at $1.60 per barrel below the Argus (ASCI) benchmark but raised prices to Europe and Asia.

The increase in prices for Europe was much steeper than the increase by Iran last week, traders said.

"As far as Urals is concerned, it reminds me of a familiar situation we have been seeing throughout the 1990s, when price differentials would strengthen in November and December and then would begin to come down sharply from January," one veteran Urals trader said.

In the Platts window, Petraco bid for an end-November cargo at minus 20 cents to dated Brent in the Baltic, which traders said was too weak as the market was at a premium to dated.

In Libya, National Oil Corporation expects crude exports to rise to 1.345 million bpd by the fourth quarter of 2012, according to an NOC document seen by Reuters, indicating its oil is returning to the market faster than expected.

For a table of forecast by fields see (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by Jane Baird)