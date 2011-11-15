* Russian export duties to rise in December
* Gdansk to get one extra cargo in November
* Libyan oil return helps narrow backwardation, Brent/WTI
spread
LONDON, Nov 15 Russian Urals crude was
little changed at a premium to dated Brent on Tuesday as traders
said most of the November export programme was sold out and
prices would move substantially only when indications of a
programme for December emerge next week.
"I think December will be big and fat, despite a rise in
export duties," one trader said.
Russia's crude oil export duty will increase from Dec. 1 by
around 3.5 percent to $406.60 per tonne from $393 in November
due to higher crude prices.
A much larger overhaul of Russia's taxation in October,
however, made exports of crude more attractive than exports of
products, encouraging producers to battle for oil export
volumes.
Exports have been also boosted in the past month by
maintenance work at some Russian refineries, which should be
over by December, thus potentially increasing the intake and
reducing export volumes.
Traders also said the Polish port of Gdansk would receive
one more cargo for export from Kazakhstan in November.
Gdansk will therefore receive a total of 585,000 tonnes for
export in November, although additional volumes have so far
failed to depress Urals' values in the Baltic.
Traders assessed the grade in both the Baltic and the
Mediterranean at dated Brent plus 20 cents.
There was no activity in the Platts window, traders said, as
most players travelled to Moscow for a party hosted by TNK-BP,
Russia's third-largest oil producer, half owned by oil major BP.
Hungary's MOL reported quarterly results on Tuesday, saying
its downstream segment had an operating loss.
"The external conditions were characterized by significantly
lower Brent-Urals spread and slightly lower average crack spread
in Q3 2011 compared with Q2 2011, which kept refining margin
under pressure," the company said.
Libya signalled on Tuesday it might not support Gulf Arab
OPEC producers when the exporters' group meets in December,
saying those countries should reduce output to make space for
Libya's returning oil output.
The gradual return of Libyan oil production together with
some volumes in the North Sea and West Africa have eased some
pressure on the prompt oil market, helping narrow both the
backwardation in Brent and the spread between Brent and U.S. WTI
crude.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing
by Jane Baird)