* Primorsk to get less, Novo more crude in Dec
* Ust-Luga volumes yet to emerge
* CPC Dec exports to edge up
LONDON, Nov 15 Russian Urals crude was
steady on Wednesday with traders saying its premium to dated
Brent could extend for days if not weeks if information about
short supplies in the Baltic for December is confirmed.
Early discussions on Russia's December crude oil export
schedule suggest a shift in volumes from the Baltic port of
Primorsk to Novorossiisk on the Black Sea, traders said on
Wednesday.
Urals exports from Primorsk are expected at 5.8 million
tonnes during December, down from 6.3 million tonnes scheduled
for November, while Novorossiisk loadings will rise to 3.7
million tonnes from 3 million tonnes scheduled for November.
The preliminary schedule for the first week of the month
showed 740,000 tonnes of the grade were scheduled to load in
Novorossiisk and 1.2 million tonnes were due to load in
Primorsk.
"It is small - 5.8 million for Primorsk.... I think that if
it is confirmed, the Baltic could sustain its current levels," a
Urals trader said.
Traders added that prices in the Baltic would also depend on
whether Russia repeats a generous exports schedule for the
Polish port of Gdansk in December and how many cargoes it
decides to load from its newly build Ust-Luga outlet after it
loads its first cargo in November.
"We have heard about five cargoes from Ust-Luga. We have
heard about 2 cargoes from Rosneft. Surgut and TNK-BP are also
ready to go there while Gdansk could be completely off the
schedule," the trader added.
Traders said that Urals' values in the Mediterranean --
which have risen above dated Brent at the end of October due to
tight supplies -- could come under pressure due to bigger
volumes in December. However, some support to the market could
be given by traditionally poor weather and cargo delays in the
region, traders added.
There was no activity in the Urals market in the Platts
public window on Wednesday, traders said following a marathon
trading party hosted by Russia's third largest oil producer
TNK-BP in central Moscow on Tuesday.
In Kazakhstan's CPC Blend news, December shipments from the
Black Sea are expected to edge up to 2.421 million tonnes from
2.329 million in November, traders said on Wednesday.
In Libya, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (Agoco) in the country's
east said it was producing 266,000 barrels per day (bpd) from
five fields and hoped to reach 400,000 bpd by early next year.
