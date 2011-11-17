LONDON, Nov 17 Russian Urals crude was
steady on Thursday, extending the period of its premium to dated
Brent to a fourth week in the Mediterranean and a second week in
the Baltic, amid strong refining margins and steady-to-short
supplies.
Supplies could come below expectation in December in the
Baltic as industry sources told Reuters on Thursday that
possible problems with infrastructure at a newly-built Baltic
oil terminal at Ust-Luga could delay its first crude loading,
scheduled for Nov. 30.
"There won't be any loadings on those dates, and it isn't
clear what there could be in December," one industry source
said.
The first cargo was sold to trader Warly by state oil
company Rosneft last week .
The Ust-Luga terminal, the end of the second phase of the
Baltic Pipeline System (BTS-2), had been expected to handle five
more cargoes in December, including parcels from Rosneft and
possibly Surgutneftegas.
Traders said Russian exports via the Polish Baltic port of
Gdansk could continue in December as a result.
"I think that in Gdansk in December there could be three or
four cargoes, probably four," said another industry source,
adding that Transneft would decide where to distribute excess
volumes in the Transneft system if Ust-Luga is shut in.
Gdansk is expected to handle 585,000 tonnes of Russian crude
this month, but traders had expected it to run dry next month
with the launch of Ust-Luga, which had also been expected to sap
volumes from Primorsk.
In the Platts public window, Lukoil bid for an early
December 80,000-tonne cargo at plus 15 cents to dated Brent but
could not find sellers.
In tender news, oil firm Surgut will sell one cargo from
Primorsk for Dec. 3-4 delivery.
Italy resumed crude oil imports from Libya and increased
imports from Iraq and several minor suppliers in August, while
reducing shipments from major suppliers Azerbaijan, Russia and
Saudi Arabia, according to data from Italy's industry body.
