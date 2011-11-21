* Urals Dec loadings awaited

* Azeri benefits from strong gasoil cracks

* Oil trade with Iran seen unaffected despite new sanctions

LONDON, Nov 21 Russian Urals crude held strong on Monday with traders saying that only the release of fresh December loading programmes would provide direction.

"There is nothing to offer in the (Platts) window at the moment but overall the sentiment remains quite bullish," said a major Urals buyers.

Traders said good refining margins would continue providing support to Urals in the Mediterranean, where export volumes were expected to rise in December.

In the Baltic, volumes were expected to drop due to lower loadings from Primorsk and uncertainty over the start of a new terminal at Ust-Luga.

"In theory, the arbitrage to the east could work but I just don't think the local market will allow those volumes to leave the region," one trader said.

There was no activity in Urals in the Platts' public window, traders said.

In light crude, Azeri was heard gathering further strength with cargoes changing hands at dated Brent plus $4.5 a barrel, up by 30-50 cents from previous price indications.

"Gasoil cracks are at record highs so it looks very good for Azeri," one trader said.

BP and Saras were heard winning some Libyan crude volumes, but details could not be confirmed.

Britain ordered all UK financial institutions to stop doing business with their Iranian counterparts, as well as with the central bank of Iran, Britain's finance ministry said on Monday.

"They definitely won't target oil trading. That's a step too far...The world needs Iranian exports and there are too many interests tied up," one source familiar with the terms of the sanctions told Reuters.

Kazakhstan's Kumkol premium for Dec have risen to $2.3 from $1 to dated Brent, traders said. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by William Hardy)