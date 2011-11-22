LONDON, Nov 22 Russian sour Urals crude edged up in the Mediterranean on Tuesday with traders saying the grade has reached levels so strong that many buyers might soon consider purchasing more sweet grades.

"It makes sense to start considering switching from sour to sweet more aggressively," one trader said.

Lukoil bid for an early December, 80,000-tonne cargo in the Mediterranean at dated Brent plus 30 cents, some 15 cents stronger than previous bid levels but could not find sellers.

Traders also cited the lack of alternative sour grades such as Iraqi or Iranian as pushing Urals' values high alongside good refining margins, which prompted many refiners to raise runs.

"There are disruptions in Kurkuk deliveries (from Ceyhan) and you have to buy Basrah in advance," one trader said.

Fears about potential disruptions to Iranian oil supplies to Europe due to new tougher sanctions against Tehran are also complicating planning, traders and analysts said.

"Such a move (suspension of Iranian oil sales in Europe) would tighten the European crude market considerably and lead to even higher prices for medium-sour crude, while China would likely ramp up imports of potentially discounted Iranian crude," said analysts from JBC Energy.

In Russian news, traders said they were still awaiting clarity on crude supplies from Russia in December as export schedules have yet to be published.

Russia's TNK-BP will load 140,000 tonnes of Urals from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk on Nov. 25-26, traders said.

Novorossiisk had been scheduled to handle 3.01 million tonnes of Urals in November with volume rising to 3.7 million tonnes during the final month of the year. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by William Hardy)