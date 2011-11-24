LONDON, Nov 24 Russian Urals crude strengthened further on Thursday, extending its rally and a period of premium to dated Brent to the longest on record, as traders cited strong refining margins, relatively low supplies and fears of a loss of Iranian barrels.

U.S. sanctions forbid imports of Iranian oil and the European Union is considering new sanctions against Iran -- which may include oil -- to press Tehran to abandon its nuclear activity.

The EU's energy commissioner said this week such a ban would not be a problem for the European Union as supplies could always been bought elsewhere.

"This will create a huge amount of problems... as the Urals are under an incredible speculative attack," one refiner in the Mediterranean said.

"The market is very bullish. Refining margins are of course ok but they are not so strong to justify such levels for Urals. A loss of Iran will have a big, very big impact on the market," said a Urals trader with a major house.

There was no activity in Urals in the public Platts window. Surgut was heard awarding a tender to Repsol for a 100,000-tonne cargo in the Baltic at dated Brent plus 50 cents, some 30 cents stronger than previous price indications.

In the Meditarrean, Urals was also assessed at a premium to dated Brent of around 35 cents.

That means the grade of the world's largest oil producer has remained at a premium to dated Brent for four full weeks - the longest period on record since 1996.

In the Baltic, the grade remains at a premium for more than 2 weeks, also the longest period on record.

In tender news, Surgut also offered to sell a 140,000 tonne Urals cargo from Novorossiisk for Dec 9-10 delivery.

A subsidiary of Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) issued a tender to sell 1 million barrels of Sarir grade crude oil, despite the fact that its parent company was supposed to have already taken over the marketing of its oil. L5E7MN4MS

NOC also tendered a 0.6-1.0 million barrel cargo of Sharara crude. nL5E7MO1MN

Libya's Mellitah Oil and Gas Company, a joint venture with Italy's Eni, has restarted oil production from the offshore Bouri field. nL5E7MO1C4

Traders Vitol and Glencore won tenders to supply Libya with refined products and are now expected to pick up some volumes at tenders to export crude in 2012. nL5E7MO3H3 (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Jessica Donati and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by William Hardy)