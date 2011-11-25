LONDON, Nov 25 Russian Urals crude rose further on Friday due to damage to the Baltic oil terminal of Ust-Luga and concerns over a potential loss of Iranian crude.

Differentials on the Russian sour crude have already been in a period of premium to dated Brent for the longest on record.

"Urals crude is very much picking up. This is big news on Iranian crude," a trader said.

Traders said the potential ban on Iranian crude by Europe could push up other medium-to-heavy, sour crude and open up the arbitrage flow of unusual crude to the region.

URALS

* Surgutneftegaz, Russia's fourth largest crude producer, sold a 140,000-tonne cargo for Dec. 9-10 at dated BFOE plus 30 cents via a tender to trader Talmay, traders said.

* Given the discount of a 140,000-tonne cargo to an 80,000-tonne cargo at 35 cents per barrel, the prices for the smaller cargoes are now around dated plus 60-70 cents per barrel in the Mediterranean.

* In the public trading window, BP offered a 100,000-tonne cargo for Dec. 8-12 at dated plus 70 cents a barrel in Northwest Europe.

UST-LUGA

* Russian safety watchdog Rostekhnadzor said the Baltic oil terminal Ust-Luga, due to be launched later this year, has sustained heavy damage from landslides that could cause a serious accident.

* Although Viktor Olersky, the deputy transport minister, told Reuters that Ust-Luga was still on track to be commissioned next month, trade and industry sources have already said possible infrastructure problems at Ust-Luga could delay its first crude loading, previously scheduled for Nov. 30, for an undetermined period.

LOADING

* Russia will reduce Urals oil supplies from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk in the whole of December, while shipments via the Black see port of Novorossiisk will increase in the first half of the month, a preliminary export schedule showed on Friday.

* Urals exports from Primorsk are seen at 6.1 million tonnes in December, down from 6.3 million tonnes in the preceding month.

* Urals crude supplies from Novorossiisk in the first 14 days of December are set to rise to 1.57 million tonnes compared to 1.405 million tonnes in the corresponding period in November.

IRAN

* Italy believes sanctions should be tightened against Iran, and is seeking to persuade its companies to stop buying Iranian oil, the spokesman for Italy's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

* Italy relies on Iran for around 13 percent of its crude oil needs.

* Italian oil companies, such as Eni and Saras could not be reached.

* The Italian view followed France's solo move on Thursday, when its foreign ministry first suggested and then back-tracked on the imposition of a unilateral ban on oil from Iran, making clear it would only act over Iran's nuclear programme as part of an EU-wide partners.

* Crudes that can substitute Iranian oil include Russian Urals, Iraqi Basra Light and Kirkuk and Saudi crude, which is sold only via term contracts.

* Some traders said some heavy Colombian crude might flow to Europe in a larger volume than normal.

LIBYA

* The result of the tender to sell Eshahara is expected to emerge early next week. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone and Dmitry Zhdannikov in London, Gleb Gorodyankin in Moscow)