LONDON, Nov 25 Russian Urals crude rose
further on Friday due to damage to the Baltic oil terminal of
Ust-Luga and concerns over a potential loss of Iranian crude.
Differentials on the Russian sour crude have already been in
a period of premium to dated Brent for the longest on record.
"Urals crude is very much picking up. This is big news on
Iranian crude," a trader said.
Traders said the potential ban on Iranian crude by Europe
could push up other medium-to-heavy, sour crude and open up the
arbitrage flow of unusual crude to the region.
URALS
* Surgutneftegaz, Russia's fourth largest crude producer,
sold a 140,000-tonne cargo for Dec. 9-10 at dated BFOE plus 30
cents via a tender to trader Talmay, traders said.
* Given the discount of a 140,000-tonne cargo to an
80,000-tonne cargo at 35 cents per barrel, the prices for the
smaller cargoes are now around dated plus 60-70 cents per barrel
in the Mediterranean.
* In the public trading window, BP offered a 100,000-tonne
cargo for Dec. 8-12 at dated plus 70 cents a barrel in Northwest
Europe.
UST-LUGA
* Russian safety watchdog Rostekhnadzor said the Baltic oil
terminal Ust-Luga, due to be launched later this year, has
sustained heavy damage from landslides that could cause a
serious accident.
* Although Viktor Olersky, the deputy transport minister,
told Reuters that Ust-Luga was still on track to be commissioned
next month, trade and industry sources have already said
possible infrastructure problems at Ust-Luga could delay its
first crude loading, previously scheduled for Nov. 30, for an
undetermined period.
LOADING
* Russia will reduce Urals oil supplies from the Baltic Sea
port of Primorsk in the whole of December, while shipments via
the Black see port of Novorossiisk will increase in the first
half of the month, a preliminary export schedule showed on
Friday.
* Urals exports from Primorsk are seen at 6.1 million tonnes
in December, down from 6.3 million tonnes in the preceding
month.
* Urals crude supplies from Novorossiisk in the first 14
days of December are set to rise to 1.57 million tonnes compared
to 1.405 million tonnes in the corresponding period in November.
IRAN
* Italy believes sanctions should be tightened against Iran,
and is seeking to persuade its companies to stop buying Iranian
oil, the spokesman for Italy's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
* Italy relies on Iran for around 13 percent of its crude
oil needs.
* Italian oil companies, such as Eni and Saras could not be
reached.
* The Italian view followed France's solo move on Thursday,
when its foreign ministry first suggested and then back-tracked
on the imposition of a unilateral ban on oil from Iran, making
clear it would only act over Iran's nuclear programme as part of
an EU-wide partners.
* Crudes that can substitute Iranian oil include Russian
Urals, Iraqi Basra Light and Kirkuk and Saudi crude, which is
sold only via term contracts.
* Some traders said some heavy Colombian crude might flow to
Europe in a larger volume than normal.
LIBYA
* The result of the tender to sell Eshahara is expected to
emerge early next week.
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone and Dmitry Zhdannikov in London,
Gleb Gorodyankin in Moscow)