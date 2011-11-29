* Talk of a VLCC to Asia
* Kirkuk also benefits from Urals' strength
* Urals at premium over Brent for 1 month in Med
LONDON, Nov 29 Oil majors Shell and Total
won a lion's share of tenders by Russian oil producers for
December, paying a hefty premium for the Urals grade and helping
it stay at a premium to benchmark Brent for the longest period
on record.
Shell won six cargoes from Rosneft. Total won one cargo from
Rosneft and one from Surgut, traders said.
Surgut also sold two cargoes to trader Talmay, and one
trader said some of those volumes could ultimately end up in
Asia. All tenders were for cargoes for delivery from the Baltic.
"There is talk again in the market that a VLCC (very large
crude carrier) is being put together to be sent to Asia," one
trader said.
Rosneft placed its cargoes at a premium of 50 cents to dated
Brent, while Surgut sold its cargoes at around plus 30 cents,
traders said.
Traders said there was very little availability of
alternative sour grades, which would likely support Urals'
values and its premium to Brent in the days and even weeks to
come.
Urals typically trades at a discount to Brent but switched
to a premium a month ago on Oct 28 in the Mediterranean and
almost 20 days ago in the Baltic, the longest runs on record in
both regions.
The grade was boosted by good refining margins, relatively
short Urals export volumes, poor availability of alternative
grades and fears that the European Union will ban Iranian oil.
Traders said Iraqi Kirkuk was trading at a premium of 50
cents to official selling prices, which will translate into a
discount to Brent of around 80-90 cents.
Algeria's Sonatrach was heard releasing December official
selling prices for Saharan Blend at plus 70 cents to dated
Brent, down from a premium of $1.75 in the previous month.
OPEC oil output has risen in November to a three-year high
due to increased supplies from Angola and a further recovery in
Libya's production, a Reuters survey found on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin)