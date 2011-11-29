* Talk of a VLCC to Asia

* Kirkuk also benefits from Urals' strength

* Urals at premium over Brent for 1 month in Med

LONDON, Nov 29 Oil majors Shell and Total won a lion's share of tenders by Russian oil producers for December, paying a hefty premium for the Urals grade and helping it stay at a premium to benchmark Brent for the longest period on record.

Shell won six cargoes from Rosneft. Total won one cargo from Rosneft and one from Surgut, traders said.

Surgut also sold two cargoes to trader Talmay, and one trader said some of those volumes could ultimately end up in Asia. All tenders were for cargoes for delivery from the Baltic.

"There is talk again in the market that a VLCC (very large crude carrier) is being put together to be sent to Asia," one trader said.

Rosneft placed its cargoes at a premium of 50 cents to dated Brent, while Surgut sold its cargoes at around plus 30 cents, traders said.

Traders said there was very little availability of alternative sour grades, which would likely support Urals' values and its premium to Brent in the days and even weeks to come.

Urals typically trades at a discount to Brent but switched to a premium a month ago on Oct 28 in the Mediterranean and almost 20 days ago in the Baltic, the longest runs on record in both regions.

The grade was boosted by good refining margins, relatively short Urals export volumes, poor availability of alternative grades and fears that the European Union will ban Iranian oil.

Traders said Iraqi Kirkuk was trading at a premium of 50 cents to official selling prices, which will translate into a discount to Brent of around 80-90 cents.

Algeria's Sonatrach was heard releasing December official selling prices for Saharan Blend at plus 70 cents to dated Brent, down from a premium of $1.75 in the previous month.

OPEC oil output has risen in November to a three-year high due to increased supplies from Angola and a further recovery in Libya's production, a Reuters survey found on Tuesday. L5E7MT3IS (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin)