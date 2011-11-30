LONDON, Nov 30Spot differentials on
Russian sour Urals crude held on premiums to benchmark on
Wednesday as a very large crude carrier (VLCC) was likely to
sail to Asia, traders said.
In the public trading window, Urals were not discussed in
the Northwest Europe or in the Mediterranean.
Traders said Urals was assessed at dated BFOE plus 40/50
cents a barrel in Northwest Europe and the benchmark plus 30/35
cents in the Mediterranean.
The levels were little changed from Wednesday.
Urals has already remained in premiums to the benchmark for
the longest period in record.
Unipec, trading arm of China's Sinopec, was expected to move
1 very large carrier of Urals to Asia. This was not confirmed by
Unipec. The loading date, loading and discharging ports were not
clear.
Unipec occasionally ships Urals and other Europe-bound
crude.
"Unipec always has barrels. When they cannot sell them in
Europe, they bring them to Asia," one trader said.
MORE LOADING FROM BLACK SEA
Russia will further increase Urals exports from the Black
Sea port of Novorossiisk month-on month in December, a final
export schedule showed on Wednesday.
Urals exports from Novorossiisk were expected at 3.82 million
tonnes in December, up from 3.01 million tonnes in the preceding
month and broadly in line with the preliminary schedule.
In contrast, Siberian Light shipments from another Black Sea
port, Tuapse, will be cut to 60,000 tonnes in December from
360,000 tonnes in November as companies have almost used up
their quarterly quotas.
TENDERS
* Tunisia's Etap sold Zarzatine for mid-December loading to
Exxon via tender. The price paid for the cargo was dated BFOE
plus $1.40 a barrel. This was not confirmed by the company.
* Egypt's EGPC has closed its tender to sell Ras Gharib and
Qarun for 2012. Some traders said Ras Gharib has been awarded
but details of the result were slow to emerge.
LIBYA
* Libyan oil production has risen to 840,000 barrels per day
(bpd) as companies resume output following the eight month war,
the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said in a statement.
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone)