LONDON, Dec 2 Differentials on Russian
Urals held steady at premiums to benchmark in thin trading on
Friday, supported by lower than expected loading from the Baltic
and uncertainty about an EU stance on Iranian oil.
Urals was assessed at dated BFOE plus about 25/35 cents per
barrel in the Mediterranean for 80,000 tonnes. The spread
between the 80,000-tonne and 140,000-tonne cargoes were between
parity and a 10 cent discount to larger cargo.
In Northwest Europe, Urals premiums were assessed at plus
40/50 cents a barrel to the benchmark.
Urals have remained at premiums to the benchmark for five
straight weeks so far, the longest ever.
"People had expected Primorsk's programme to be a bit bigger
given all the problems in Ust Luga so it is mildly bullish.
Novorossiisk's programme is big but because of all the Iranian
fears the market is also very strong," a trader with a major
trading house said.
"But given that there is no decision on sanctions, it will
be a bit more quiet until the year end. I'm not trying to
predict that we will always stay at a premium but we are
certainly not looking at a big discount at time soon."
Traders also pointed out that dealing of sour crude was thin
ahead of the release of Saudi Arabia's official selling price
(OSP).
LOADING
* Russia's Baltic port of Primorsk will load 6 million
tonnes of Urals crude in December, the final schedule showed on
Friday, but traders said actual loadings were likely to be
slightly higher in line with the preliminary schedule.
* The main northwestern outlet for Russian crude oil handled
6.3 million tonnes the previous month.
SOUR
* Traders said Iraq's Basra Light crude traded at slight
premium to its November OSP. Further details did not emerge.
* They said Hellenic Petroleum continued to buy Iranian
Heavy crude due to credit issues, which made it difficult to
purchase Urals. This was not confirmed.
SWEET
* Saharan Blend traded at dated BFOE plus 65 cents a barrel,
traders said.
* Maearsk is expected to offer its Saharan cargo next week.
* Azeri Light dealing was muted ahead of the release of the
loading programme next week.
* Traders said Libya has not been issuing prompt loading
tenders as actively as before.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Ikuko Kurahone; editing by
James Jukwey)