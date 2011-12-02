LONDON, Dec 2 Differentials on Russian Urals held steady at premiums to benchmark in thin trading on Friday, supported by lower than expected loading from the Baltic and uncertainty about an EU stance on Iranian oil.

Urals was assessed at dated BFOE plus about 25/35 cents per barrel in the Mediterranean for 80,000 tonnes. The spread between the 80,000-tonne and 140,000-tonne cargoes were between parity and a 10 cent discount to larger cargo.

In Northwest Europe, Urals premiums were assessed at plus 40/50 cents a barrel to the benchmark.

Urals have remained at premiums to the benchmark for five straight weeks so far, the longest ever.

"People had expected Primorsk's programme to be a bit bigger given all the problems in Ust Luga so it is mildly bullish. Novorossiisk's programme is big but because of all the Iranian fears the market is also very strong," a trader with a major trading house said.

"But given that there is no decision on sanctions, it will be a bit more quiet until the year end. I'm not trying to predict that we will always stay at a premium but we are certainly not looking at a big discount at time soon."

Traders also pointed out that dealing of sour crude was thin ahead of the release of Saudi Arabia's official selling price (OSP).

LOADING

* Russia's Baltic port of Primorsk will load 6 million tonnes of Urals crude in December, the final schedule showed on Friday, but traders said actual loadings were likely to be slightly higher in line with the preliminary schedule.

* The main northwestern outlet for Russian crude oil handled 6.3 million tonnes the previous month.

SOUR

* Traders said Iraq's Basra Light crude traded at slight premium to its November OSP. Further details did not emerge.

* They said Hellenic Petroleum continued to buy Iranian Heavy crude due to credit issues, which made it difficult to purchase Urals. This was not confirmed.

SWEET

* Saharan Blend traded at dated BFOE plus 65 cents a barrel, traders said.

* Maearsk is expected to offer its Saharan cargo next week.

* Azeri Light dealing was muted ahead of the release of the loading programme next week.

* Traders said Libya has not been issuing prompt loading tenders as actively as before. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Ikuko Kurahone; editing by James Jukwey)