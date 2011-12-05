LONDON, Dec 5 Differentials on Russian sour Urals crude started the sixth week at premiums to benchmark on Monday due to an expected fall in the December exports and the uncertainty about the EU stance on Iranian oil.

"There is lots of tension around Iran," a trader said. "But I am not sure if the EU would go head with embargo on Iranian oil. European countries lots of other issues to look at. If they impose embargo, oil prices would certainly go up."

URALS

* In the public trading window, Eni bid for a 80,000 tonne cargo of Urals for Dec. 18-12 loading at dated BFOE plus 35 cents a barrel in the Mediterranean BFO-URL-E. There was no deal.

* The level was steady or slightly higher than Friday's assessment around dated plus 25/35 cents per barrel.

* Urals in the Mediterranean has been at premiums to the benchmark since late October, the longest period ever.

* The premium levels on Urals were also higher than North Sea Forties BFO-FOT, which was discussed around dated plus 20 cents a barrel.

LOADING

* Russian seaborne Urals exports have slipped by around 2 percent on a daily basis in December from November on fewer shipments from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk, the final export schedule showed on Monday.

* But the decline in Primorsk exports will be almost fully offset by a 23 percent ramp-up in deliveries from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk to 3.824 million tonnes or 904,000 barrels per day.

LIGHTS

* Libya's Arabian Gulf Oil Company (Agoco) issued a tender at the weekend to sell Sarir crude, traders said on Monday.

* Agoco was offering 1 million barrels of Sarir crude for loading between Dec. 20 and 31, they said. The tender will close on Wednesday.

* Total bid for CPC Blend at dated plus 15 cents a barrel.

SAUDI OSP

* Saudi Arabia has raised the January Arab Light OSP to northwest Europe has been raised by 90 cents from December to ICE Bwave minus 35 cents per barrel.

* The January price to the Mediterranean has been set at ICE Bwave minus 40 cents a barrel, up 45 cents from December.

* Saudi OSP to Asia has been raised more sharply than Europe and the United States. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone and Dmitry Zhdannikov; )