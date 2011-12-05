LONDON, Dec 5 Differentials on Russian
sour Urals crude started the sixth week at premiums to benchmark
on Monday due to an expected fall in the December exports and
the uncertainty about the EU stance on Iranian oil.
"There is lots of tension around Iran," a trader said. "But
I am not sure if the EU would go head with embargo on Iranian
oil. European countries lots of other issues to look at. If they
impose embargo, oil prices would certainly go up."
URALS
* In the public trading window, Eni bid for a 80,000 tonne
cargo of Urals for Dec. 18-12 loading at dated BFOE plus 35
cents a barrel in the Mediterranean BFO-URL-E. There was no
deal.
* The level was steady or slightly higher than Friday's
assessment around dated plus 25/35 cents per barrel.
* Urals in the Mediterranean has been at premiums to the
benchmark since late October, the longest period ever.
* The premium levels on Urals were also higher than North
Sea Forties BFO-FOT, which was discussed around dated plus 20
cents a barrel.
LOADING
* Russian seaborne Urals exports have slipped by around 2
percent on a daily basis in December from November on fewer
shipments from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk, the final export
schedule showed on Monday.
* But the decline in Primorsk exports will be almost fully
offset by a 23 percent ramp-up in deliveries from the Black Sea
port of Novorossiisk to 3.824 million tonnes or 904,000 barrels
per day.
LIGHTS
* Libya's Arabian Gulf Oil Company (Agoco) issued a tender
at the weekend to sell Sarir crude, traders said on Monday.
* Agoco was offering 1 million barrels of Sarir crude for
loading between Dec. 20 and 31, they said. The tender will close
on Wednesday.
* Total bid for CPC Blend at dated plus 15 cents a barrel.
SAUDI OSP
* Saudi Arabia has raised the January Arab Light OSP to
northwest Europe has been raised by 90 cents from December to
ICE Bwave minus 35 cents per barrel.
* The January price to the Mediterranean has been set at ICE
Bwave minus 40 cents a barrel, up 45 cents from December.
* Saudi OSP to Asia has been raised more sharply than Europe
and the United States.
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone and Dmitry Zhdannikov; )