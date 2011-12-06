LONDON, Dec 6 Spot differentials on
Russian sour Urals dipped marginally in the northwest Europe on
Tuesday due to an offer from China's Unipec, but the premium
remained higher than North Sea Forties.
Unipec, the trading arm of Sinopec, offered 100,000 tonnes
of Urals for Dec. 25-29 at dated BFOE plus 30 cents a barrel in
NWE, about 10 cents lower than Monday's assessment. The cargo
did not find a buyer.
Unipec could not be reached for comment.
Traders said Unipec decided to sell some of the barrels in
London, which it had initially planned to haul to Asia in a very
large crude carrier (VLCC).
"The rest (of Urals) could still go to Asia, but not in a
VLCC," a trader said.
Traders said Unipec was now taking 1 million barrels of
Caspian CPC Blend for Dec. 18-20 loading in a rare arbitrage to
the east. The company bought the cargo last week, traders said.
Price details did not emerge.
"Unipec is not a benchmark of the arbitrage as they always
take barrels. But EFS is very tight and the east market is
strong. So barrels can arb," a trader said.
URALS
* In the Mediterranean, premiums on Urals were assessed
higher at real around dated BFOE plus 50 cents a barrel for
80,000 tonne cargoes and the benchmark plus 40 cents for 140,000
tonnes.
* TNK-BP will likely drop one 140,000 tonne position for
Dec. 18-19 loading from Novorossiisk, one source said.
* That means the company may increase its position from
Primorsk by two 100,000 cargoes. But this was not confirmed.
LIBYA
* Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) has issued tenders
to sell light sweet crude for loading in late December, traders
said on Monday.
* NOC was offering between 600,000 and 1 million barrels of
Melitah and Amna crude, they said.
OTHER SWEET
* Premiums on Siberian Light jumped as Shell bid for 80,000
tonnes for Dec. 24-31 at dated plus $2.50 a barrel as December
Azeri Light has been sold out.
* The January programme for Azeri Light is expected to be
released later this week.
* Traders expect the January volume to be steady from
December and premiums on Azeri Light to ease to dated plus
$4.50-$4.70 a barrel.
