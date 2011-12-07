LONDON, Dec 7 Russian Urals was bid up in the Mediterranean on Wednesday as the delays in the Bosphorus strait added tightness to sour crude supply, traders said.

Eni bid 80,000 tonnes for Dec. 23-27 at dated BFOE plus 40 cents a barrel but there was no seller.

Unipec and Shell did not appear in the public trading window.

On Tuesday, Unipec, the trading arm of Sinopec, offered 100,000 tonnes of Urals for Dec. 25-29 at dated plus 30 cents a barrel in NWE, denting the differential by about 10 cents.

Shell on Tuesday bid for 80,000 tonnes at dated 30 cents per barrel.

In the Bosphorus, the bad weather has been clogging up ship traffic by about 6 days and up to 15 days.

LIBYA

* Libya has sold light sweet crude oil for late December via tenders.

* Morgan Stanley bought Mellitah for Dec. 28-31 loading and Unipec bought Amna for Dec. 26-31 loading, traders said. This was not confirmed by the companies.

* Unipec has bought Libyan crude actively in December. Traders said the volume totalled 2 million barrels.

URALS SWAP

* Urals CFDs showed differentials might remain at premiums in December and ease into discount levels in January.

* In the Mediterranean, the balance of December was around benchmark plus 25 cents a barrel. The January swaps was at minus 15 cents versus plus 10 cents and February weakened to minus 15 cents versus plus 5 cents.

* In Northwest Europe, the balance of December was around parity to the benchmark versus plus 5 cents. The January swap was minus 10 cents versus parity to benchmark. February was minus 5 cents versus plus 5 cents.

(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by William Hardy)