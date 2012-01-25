* Urals bid to dated minus 45 cents in NWE; up

* Azeri Light seen to be strengthening

LONDON, Jan 24 Russian Urals crude rose in northwest Europe on strong bidding while sweet grades such as Azeri Light were also drawing support, traders said on Wednesday.

China's Unipec remained the most visible bidder for Urals in the north, where it remains valued at more than light North Sea crude Forties, which traders say is in ample supply.

URALS

* In Northwest Europe, Unipec bid for a Feb. 14-18 shipment at dated Brent minus 45 cents a barrel, up 10 cents from Tuesday, traders who monitor the Platts window said.

* In the Mediterranean, no bids or offers were reported. On Tuesday, ENI was looking for 80,000 tonnes for Feb. 13-17 at dated minus 65 cents and 140,000 tonnes for Feb. 3-7 at dated minus 90 cents.

SWEET

* Azeri Light was valued by one trader at more than dated Brent plus $3.50. Traders say sentiment may have been bolstered by relatively light March loading programmes of competing Nigerian crude.

PETROPLUS

* Swiss refiner Petroplus' British Coryton refinery is expected to resume oil product deliveries out of the site in 24-48 hours, a union official said on Wednesday.

* The company is filing for insolvency, putting at risk over 2,000 jobs across Europe and the operations of five refineries. It used to be a regular buyer of Urals as well as North Sea crude.

DATABASE

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by William Hardy)