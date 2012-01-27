GENEVA, Jan 27 Fears of a cut in Iranian exports to Europe and strong refining margins helped support prices in the Mediterranean, while Russian Urals rose to a premium to dated Brent on Chinese buying.

Urals have risen sharply this week following the EU decision to impose a ban on Iranian oil imports, gaining around $1 since Monday.

A law to be debated in Iran's parliament on Sunday may halt oil exports to the European Union as early as next week, lawmakers said on Friday.

URALS

* In Northwest Europe, China's Unipec was again bidding for a cargo up to dated Brent plus 5 cents for Feb. 15-19. It was unsold by the close of the window.

* There was no discussion in the Mediterranean. So far, plans by Iran to halt oil exports to the EU soon have not resulted in an increase in spot sales. "It doesn't seem that anyone is in a rush to buy," said a crude oil trader.

* Russian Urals crude rose to a premium over Brent for the first time in more than a month in a tender on Friday after a big cut in Russia's oil export programme.

* Surgutneftegas sold a cargo of the Russian export blend on Friday at dated Brent plus 35 cents for February lifting from the Baltic port of Primorsk, traders said.

URALS VS FORTIES

* Urals is now around 40 cents above Forties, the other main crude grade in North West Europe, despite its higher sulphur content.

* Traders said that a drop in buying interest from collapsed refiner Petroplus had depressed Forties versus Urals.

SWEET

* Azeri Light was assessed just below dated plus $4 a barrel, although there was no fresh discussion on Friday.

* "It's strong because it's the best margin, alternatives are expensive and there's lots leaving the region," said a trader.

* The European gasoline refining margin leapt to four-month highs on Friday after ConocoPhillips said it might have to close the gasoline-making unit at its Bayway refinery.

DATABASE

(Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by Jane Baird)