LONDON, Jan 31 Royal Dutch Shell's trading
unit appeared on the sell side of Russian Urals on
Tuesday, while premiums on the sour crude were seen steady as
offers failed to attract buyers.
Shell's appearance followed the most recent Rosneft tender,
where the major won a number of cargoes of Urals to be loaded at
the Baltic Port of Primorsk.
Differentials on Urals jumped to premium levels to Dated
Brent late last week for the first time since mid-December.
Repair work at a trunk oil pipeline leading to a key Baltic
port as well as unusually cold weather in the Black Sea region
are propping up prices of Urals crude blend, Russia's key export
item, helping it trade at a premium to Brent BFO-URL-NWE.
URALS
* Shell offered 100,000 tonnes for Feb. 16-20 at premium of
80 cents to Dated Brent benchmark, having started offering the
cargo at a $1 premium.
* In the Mediterranean, Vitol offered 140,000 tonnes for
Feb. 19-23 loading at dated Brent plus 30 cents a barrel, the
same as its offer level on Monday.
* The spread between the large cargo and smaller 80,000
tonne cargo was about 10-20 cents premium for the latter. The
level was also steady from Monday.
* No trade was done.
TENDER
* Shell won six crude cargoes on offer at Russian state oil
company Rosneft's February spot tender for the 100,000
tonne parcels to be loaded at the Baltic port of Primorsk, trade
sources said on Tuesday.
* BP won one 100,000-tonne cargo to be loaded on Feb.
17-18, while Shell's parcels are due to be loaded on Feb. 11-12,
12-13, 14-15, 15-16, 19-20 and 21-22.
* The price was not disclosed, but a trader said the cargoes
could be sold with a premium of 30-40 cents to dated BFOE.
* India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd
and Indonesia's Petral has awarded their tenders to
buy light sweet crude.
* Traders said that MRPL might have bought a cargo of Azeri
Light for March loading, and that Petral might have bought
either Nigerian Akpo, Russian Sokol or Azeri Light for April
delivery. But further details did not emerge and these deals
were not confirmed.
* Petral subsequently issued a next spot tender, looking for
650,00 barrels for April.
* The tender will close on Thursday and offers will remain
valid until Thursday, they said.
* Petral is seeking to buy Algerian Saharan Blend, Russian
Vityaz, Australian Cossack, Nigerian Brass River, Indonesian
Bintulu Condensate or Qatari Deoderized Field Condensate (DFC),
they said.
SWEET
* Traders said Libyan Es Sider was sold around parity to its
official selling price (OSP). The seller and the buyer was not
confirmed.
DATABASE
For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by Keiron Henderson)