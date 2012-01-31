LONDON, Jan 31 Royal Dutch Shell's trading unit appeared on the sell side of Russian Urals on Tuesday, while premiums on the sour crude were seen steady as offers failed to attract buyers.

Shell's appearance followed the most recent Rosneft tender, where the major won a number of cargoes of Urals to be loaded at the Baltic Port of Primorsk.

Differentials on Urals jumped to premium levels to Dated Brent late last week for the first time since mid-December.

Repair work at a trunk oil pipeline leading to a key Baltic port as well as unusually cold weather in the Black Sea region are propping up prices of Urals crude blend, Russia's key export item, helping it trade at a premium to Brent BFO-URL-NWE.

URALS

* Shell offered 100,000 tonnes for Feb. 16-20 at premium of 80 cents to Dated Brent benchmark, having started offering the cargo at a $1 premium.

* In the Mediterranean, Vitol offered 140,000 tonnes for Feb. 19-23 loading at dated Brent plus 30 cents a barrel, the same as its offer level on Monday.

* The spread between the large cargo and smaller 80,000 tonne cargo was about 10-20 cents premium for the latter. The level was also steady from Monday.

* No trade was done.

TENDER

* Shell won six crude cargoes on offer at Russian state oil company Rosneft's February spot tender for the 100,000 tonne parcels to be loaded at the Baltic port of Primorsk, trade sources said on Tuesday.

* BP won one 100,000-tonne cargo to be loaded on Feb. 17-18, while Shell's parcels are due to be loaded on Feb. 11-12, 12-13, 14-15, 15-16, 19-20 and 21-22.

* The price was not disclosed, but a trader said the cargoes could be sold with a premium of 30-40 cents to dated BFOE.

* India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd and Indonesia's Petral has awarded their tenders to buy light sweet crude.

* Traders said that MRPL might have bought a cargo of Azeri Light for March loading, and that Petral might have bought either Nigerian Akpo, Russian Sokol or Azeri Light for April delivery. But further details did not emerge and these deals were not confirmed.

* Petral subsequently issued a next spot tender, looking for 650,00 barrels for April.

* The tender will close on Thursday and offers will remain valid until Thursday, they said.

* Petral is seeking to buy Algerian Saharan Blend, Russian Vityaz, Australian Cossack, Nigerian Brass River, Indonesian Bintulu Condensate or Qatari Deoderized Field Condensate (DFC), they said.

SWEET

* Traders said Libyan Es Sider was sold around parity to its official selling price (OSP). The seller and the buyer was not confirmed.

(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by Keiron Henderson)