* Urals weakens in Med, northwest Europe
* Buyers unwilling to pay high differentials
LONDON Feb 3 Russian Urals crude weakened
further in the north and the Mediterranean on Friday, falling
from an atypical premium to better-quality North Sea Forties.
Urals has fallen for the last two days amid a lack of
arbitrage openings to the United States and Asia and a lack of
willingness among buyers to pay up for cargoes, traders said.
"This was probably a good offer versus the available
demand," said one trader.
North Sea grade Forties was valued at dated plus 15 cents on
Friday, returning to a premium to Urals.
URALS NWE
* Litasco sold to Exxon a Urals at dated flat loading Feb.
13-17, a trader who monitors the Platts window said. That was
down sharply from an offer at dated plus 55 cents on Thursday.
URALS MED
* In the Mediterranean, Vitol sold to Litasco at dated flat
an 80,000-tonne cargo loading Feb. 17-21, the trader who
monitors the Platts window said.
* Vitol offered a 140,000-tonne cargo loading Feb. 16-20 to
dated minus 20 cents, at which point it withdrew the offer.
* Those marked a decline from Thursday, when Urals cargoes
for loading in the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk were assessed
at dated plus $0.20-$0.30 a barrel.
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin in Moscow and Ikuko Kurahone in
London; editing by James Jukwey)