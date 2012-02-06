LONDON Feb 6 Russian Urals crude was steady on Monday at around parity with benchmark dated Brent with traders saying demand from buyers was depressed by high futures prices.

Brent crude was up around $1 per barrel to around $115.50 as cold weather in Europe and tensions over Iran's nuclear programme outweighed concerns about the possibility of a Greek debt default and any resulting curb on oil demand.

"The flat price rally is certainly curbing demand from refiners," a trader with an oil major said, referring to declining refining margins as a result of the increase in Brent futures prices. "A lot of cargoes have been sold but there are still some volumes remaining in the last 10 days of February".

Urals has rallied to a premium to benchmark Brent in the past weeks on fears of an Iranian supplies loss and a short export programme for February. The grade was finding additional support from expectations of arbitrage shipments to the United States and Asia.

But information about arbitrage was not confirmed, the Tehran embargo on sales has yet to materialise, while a number of sellers offered spot Urals cargoes thus putting pressure on the grade.

A trader with a major European firm said he expected the market to slightly correct down, especially in the Mediterranean where Vitol could still emerge as the seller of large SuezMax Urals cargoes.

In the Platts window, Gunvor bid for a 80,000 tonne cargo in the Mediterranean at the end of February-beginning of March at dated Brent minus 5 cents, pretty much in line with the market, but found no sellers.

In a potentially supportive news for Urals, Saudi Aramco steeply raised official selling prices for its crude grades for Europe for delivery from the port of Sidi Kerir.

Arab Light grade for March was priced at minus 90 cents a barrel BWAVE versus $1.75 in February, and Arab Medium was priced at minus $2.25 versus $3.35 a barrel in February.

"I think the Saudis wants to simply cash back in March on what they lost in February, when their volumes were sold at a significant premium to OSPs," one trader said.

CPC Blend exports were set to fall to 2.315 million tonnes in February from 2.550 million tonnes in January, according to a loading schedule. On a barrel per day basis the decline would be around 3 percent.

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by William Hardy)