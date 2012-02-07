LONDON Feb 7 Russian Urals crude weakened on Tuesday in the Baltic as traders cited softer demand from refiners amid weakening margins and preparations for the spring maintenance season.

In the Platts window, Statoil was offering a Urals cargo in the Baltic for the end of February or beginning of March at dated Brent minus 10 cents, some 15 cents weaker than previous price indications, but found no buyers, traders said.

In the Mediterranean, Urals strengthened to a premium to benchmark dated Brent as traders cited poor availability of smaller 80,000-tonne Aframax cargoes but a fair number of unsold larger SuezMax vessels.

In the Platts window, Gunvor was bidding for an Aframax Urals cargo at dated Brent plus 20 cents, some 25 cents stronger than previous price indications, traders said.

"The Aframax market is tight but we are hearing there are a number of unsold SuezMax and they may ultimately be offered in the window," one trader said.

Azeri Light programme was expected in the next few days with traders saying they anticipated healthy volumes to be offered in March.

Traders also said Iraq may raise its official selling prices to follow a similar move by Saudi Aramco for European customers.

"That may ultimately draw in some unusual volumes from South America because in theory the arbitrage is open at the moment," one trader said.

Libya's deputy oil minister said on Tuesday he anticipated a return to pre-war oil output of 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd) in June or July this year.

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by James Jukwey)