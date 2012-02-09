LONDON Feb 9 Russian Urals crude strengthened on Thursday as Russian Black Sea ports remained shut by ice and bad weather, leaving the Mediterranean region potentially short of sour crude grades.

"Everything is shut and I don't expect to see any fresh volumes appearing on the market for a few days at least," said a trader with a European oil firm.

"People are trying to find some alternative crude but there is not much available as far as I can see," he added.

In the Platts window, Gunvor bid for an 80,000-tonne, end-February Aframax cargo in the Mediterranean at dated Brent plus 50 cents, some 30 cents stronger than on Wednesday, but could not find sellers, traders said.

Some traders said Gunvor was in fact bidding for dates when cargo availability was poor and the market could in reality be a bit softer.

The availability of Aframax cargoes is generally seen much worse than of larger Suezmax tankers.

A big trader in the larger cargoes said he saw the discount of Suezmax to Aframax widening to around 50 cents.

Russia's main Black Sea export terminal of Novorossiisk remained shut on Thursday and was likely to resume loadings on Friday or Saturday after having stopped them on Monday due to a storm and frost.

"If wind doesn't get worse, we could start loading tomorrow or the day after tomorrow," a port source said.

Industry sources said the delays could result in overall lower export volumes in February as Transneft would find it hard to compensate for the stoppage in the remaining days of the month.

(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov in London, Gleb Gorodyankin in Moscow; editing by James Jukwey)