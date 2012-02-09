LONDON Feb 9 Russian Urals crude
strengthened on Thursday as Russian Black Sea ports remained
shut by ice and bad weather, leaving the Mediterranean region
potentially short of sour crude grades.
"Everything is shut and I don't expect to see any fresh
volumes appearing on the market for a few days at least," said a
trader with a European oil firm.
"People are trying to find some alternative crude but there
is not much available as far as I can see," he added.
In the Platts window, Gunvor bid for an 80,000-tonne,
end-February Aframax cargo in the Mediterranean at dated Brent
plus 50 cents, some 30 cents stronger than on Wednesday, but
could not find sellers, traders said.
Some traders said Gunvor was in fact bidding for dates when
cargo availability was poor and the market could in reality be a
bit softer.
The availability of Aframax cargoes is generally seen much
worse than of larger Suezmax tankers.
A big trader in the larger cargoes said he saw the discount
of Suezmax to Aframax widening to around 50 cents.
Russia's main Black Sea export terminal of Novorossiisk
remained shut on Thursday and was likely to resume loadings on
Friday or Saturday after having stopped them on Monday due to a
storm and frost.
"If wind doesn't get worse, we could start loading tomorrow
or the day after tomorrow," a port source said.
Industry sources said the delays could result in overall
lower export volumes in February as Transneft would find it hard
to compensate for the stoppage in the remaining days of the
month.
