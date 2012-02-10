LONDON Feb 10 Shell won yet more Russian Urals crude cargoes to extend its market dominance in the Baltic, traders said on Friday adding the news might give further support to crude of the world's largest oil producer next week.

Russia's largest oil producer, state controlled Rosneft , awarded six Urals cargoes to Shell for March lifting from the Baltic port of Primorsk. nL5E8DA47A

The cargoes were sold in an additional tender after Shell, holder of Rosneft's half-year jumbo tender, used up its quota early in the period, traders said.

Under the tender terms, Shell can take an average of six cargoes per month or 36 cargoes in the tender period, which ends in March. But Shell used up its quota in February, prompting Rosneft to call an additional tender to sell March cargoes, they said.

Apart from term six-month tenders Rosneft is also regularly offering up to 7 cargoes a month from Primorsk on spot basis and Shell won six spot cargoes in January for February delivery.

Shell is also a regular winner of spot tenders from another Russian producer Surgut and traders said the major often has control over a third of overall volumes exported from Russia's largest oil port.

There was no activity in the Platts public window on Friday and traders said Urals might be also supported next week by higher official selling prices announced by Iraq and Iran.

Iraq increased Basrah Light prices for Europe by $1.80 a barrel to dated BFO minus $2.55 and prices for Kirkuk rose by $1.65 per barrel to dated BFO minus $1.25 a barrel.

"The OSPs are pretty strong and that should give support to Urals, especially in the Mediterranean," one trader with a major Asian buyer said.

Also supporting Urals would be continued delays at Black Sea ports.

Russia's main Black Sea export terminal of Novorossiisk remained shut on Friday and was likely to resume loadings on Saturday after having stopped them on Monday due to a storm and frost, the country's pipeline monopoly said.

"There are nine tankers ready to be loaded, but at the moment we are not handling any cargoes. One of the quays is covered with ice," he said.

Industry sources said the delays could result in overall lower export volumes in February as the pipeline monopoly would find it hard to compensate for the stoppage in the remaining days of the month.

Russian crude oil export duties would edge up to $409-$412 per tonne in March from $393.7 in February, finance ministry calculations showed, in a move that will slightly reduce the appeal of exports.

For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov in London, Gleb Gorodyankin in Moscow; editing by Keiron Henderson)