GENEVA, Feb 14 Russian Urals crude in the Mediterranean fell sharply in the first public price discussion in several days, with traders citing better export flows.

Russia resumed crude oil exports on Friday from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk after the worst bout of weather in the past 10 years. Traders said they expected seaborne exports of Urals crude oil from Russia's two major European outlets, Primorsk and Novorossiisk, to rise in March.

In a rare move, Litasco offered an 80,000 tonne cargo of Urals from Novorossiisk or Yuzhny at parity to dated Brent. This compared with previous assessments at around 50 cents above dated.

Vitol offered a 140,000 tonne cargo at dated minus 75 cents from the Black Sea. Traders said that the prompt dates for the two cargoes, both of which were offered for Feb. 24-28, may have resulted in lower offer levels.

There was no public discussion of Russian Urals crude in the Baltic. The Baltic port of Primorsk was scheduled to load 5.4 million tonnes in February, and traders said they expected it to rise to around 6 million tonnes.

They said they expected Gdansk to get extra volumes for re-export in March due to the repeated launch of the new Baltic terminal of Ust Luga. Primorsk is set to introduce stringent ice regulations for tankers due to thick ice from Feb. 16, traders said.

There was no discussion of Azeri Light levels, but traders said they expected differentials to be steady at around dated plus $4 a barrel.

A Libya-based industry source has said Turkish refiner Tupras would import 12 million barrels of Libyan crude in 2012, or one large cargo per month, in the first long-term deal since 2006.

Libya expects to return to pre-war oil output of 1.6 million barrels per day in June or July this year, Deputy Oil Minister Omar Shakmak said. (Reporting by Emma Farge in Geneva and Dmitry Zhdannikov in London, editing by Jane Baird)