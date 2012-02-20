LONDON, Feb 20 Russian Urals crude eased
in the Baltic on Monday as fresh loading dates for March showed
healthy supply volumes from the world's largest oil producer.
A preliminary loading programme showed the Baltic Sea port
of Primorsk exporting two Urals cargoes a day between March 1
and 9, except for March 7, when the outlet will export three
tankers.
In the Platts public window, Lukoil offered a March 3-7
Urals cargo from Primorsk at dated Brent minus 5 cents, some 20
cents lower than price indications last week.
Preliminary loading dates also showed the main Black Sea
port of Novorossiisk exporting a cargo per day between March 2
and March 9 including five small Aframax tankers and three
larger Suezmax tankers.
The port of Tuapse was scheduled to export one Siberian
Light cargo in the first 7 days of March.
Oil prices rose on Monday to an eight-month high
above $121 a barrel as Iran said it halted exports to British
and French companies ahead of a European Union embargo starting
on July 1.
An International Energy Agency official said on Monday the
European Union could cope with an abrupt halt by Iran of oil
exports to the region because buyers of Iranian oil are already
adjusting to the EU's forthcoming ban on Iranian shipments.
