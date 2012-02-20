LONDON, Feb 20 Russian Urals crude eased in the Baltic on Monday as fresh loading dates for March showed healthy supply volumes from the world's largest oil producer.

A preliminary loading programme showed the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk exporting two Urals cargoes a day between March 1 and 9, except for March 7, when the outlet will export three tankers.

In the Platts public window, Lukoil offered a March 3-7 Urals cargo from Primorsk at dated Brent minus 5 cents, some 20 cents lower than price indications last week.

Preliminary loading dates also showed the main Black Sea port of Novorossiisk exporting a cargo per day between March 2 and March 9 including five small Aframax tankers and three larger Suezmax tankers.

The port of Tuapse was scheduled to export one Siberian Light cargo in the first 7 days of March.

Oil prices rose on Monday to an eight-month high above $121 a barrel as Iran said it halted exports to British and French companies ahead of a European Union embargo starting on July 1.

An International Energy Agency official said on Monday the European Union could cope with an abrupt halt by Iran of oil exports to the region because buyers of Iranian oil are already adjusting to the EU's forthcoming ban on Iranian shipments. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by William Hardy)