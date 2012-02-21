LONDON, Feb 21 Differentials on physical
crude in the Mediterranean market held steady across the board
on Tuesday due to thin trading during a major oil industry
event, International Petroleum Week, in London.
Some pressure may come from the expected start of crude oil
loading at the new Ust-Luga Baltic oil terminal in March,
traders said.
URALS
* There was no trading activity in the public trading
window.
* On Monday, Lukoil offered a March 3-7 Urals cargo from
Primorsk at dated Brent minus 5 cents, some 20 cents lower than
price indications last week.
UST-LUGA
* Russia's new Ust-Luga Baltic oil terminal, undergoing
repairs after damage caused by multiple landslides, will be
ready to start loading crude in the coming weeks and may handle
a few cargoes in March, a spokesman for Transneft
said.
* The terminal had a false start late last year, when
cargoes were awarded by top Russian oil producer Rosneft
for December lifting from the new facility, but by
mid-November the quay had been hit by three landslides, putting
off its launch to early 2012.
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by Jane Baird)