LONDON, Feb 22 Russian Urals crude eased steeply on Wednesday as traders cited a spike in oil futures and expectations of a large loading programme in March as weighing on the export grade of the world's largest oil producer.

Brent crude oil reached a nine-month high on Wednesday, supported by Iran-related supply worries

The spike in oil prices in the past days has pushed Urals refining margins in the negative territory, reducing the appeal of the grade for refiners.

"We have yet to fully see a full loading programme for March. But people expect it to be quite good, plus there is a factor of the launch of (a new Baltic port) Ust Luga," one trader with a major said.

Ust-Luga is undergoing repairs after damage caused by multiple landslides and will be ready to start loading crude in the coming weeks and may handle a few cargoes in March, Russian officials said this week

The trader with a major said he could not rule out the launch could be postponed again.

In the Platts window, Trafigura offered a March 3-7 cargo of Urals from the Baltic at dated Brent minus 55 cents, some 50 cents lower than price indications earlier this week, traders said.

In the Mediterranean, Eni offered a 80,000-tonne March 3-7 cargo at dated Brent minus 60 cents, some 60-70 cents lower than price indications earlier this week, traders said. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by William Hardy)