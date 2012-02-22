LONDON, Feb 22 Russian Urals crude eased
steeply on Wednesday as traders cited a spike in oil futures and
expectations of a large loading programme in March as weighing
on the export grade of the world's largest oil producer.
Brent crude oil reached a nine-month high on
Wednesday, supported by Iran-related supply worries
The spike in oil prices in the past days has pushed Urals
refining margins in the negative territory, reducing the appeal
of the grade for refiners.
"We have yet to fully see a full loading programme for
March. But people expect it to be quite good, plus there is a
factor of the launch of (a new Baltic port) Ust Luga," one
trader with a major said.
Ust-Luga is undergoing repairs after damage caused by
multiple landslides and will be ready to start loading crude in
the coming weeks and may handle a few cargoes in March, Russian
officials said this week
The trader with a major said he could not rule out the
launch could be postponed again.
In the Platts window, Trafigura offered a March 3-7 cargo of
Urals from the Baltic at dated Brent minus 55 cents, some 50
cents lower than price indications earlier this week, traders
said.
In the Mediterranean, Eni offered a 80,000-tonne March 3-7
cargo at dated Brent minus 60 cents, some 60-70 cents lower than
price indications earlier this week, traders said.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by William Hardy)