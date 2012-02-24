LONDON, Feb 24 Russian Urals crude eased slightly on Friday under pressure from rising oil futures and worsening refining margins and despite yet more delays to the launch of a major Russian port.

Brent crude futures pushed above $125 a barrel on Friday and headed for a fifth straight weekly gain on heightened concerns over tensions with Iran and cuts in supply.

In the Platts window, Statoil bought a Urals cargo from Vitol in the Baltic at dated Brent minus 90 cents for March 5-9 delivery, traders said. That was some five cents lower than prices on Thursday.

The launch of Russia's new Ust-Luga Baltic oil terminal, undergoing repairs after damage caused by multiple landslides, was again postponed to an unspecified time, trading sources told Reuters on Friday.

Last week, traders said oil company Surgut had offered a cargo from Ust-Luga at the end of February and that the tender was won by Glencore.

But on Friday they said that the loading will not happen this month with Glencore getting a cargo of Urals from the port of Primorsk instead.

New loading dates for Primorsk showed volumes would remain unchanged during the first 20 days of March versus the same period of February at around 3.6 million tonnes.

Traders had expected shipments to be more generous as an earlier schedule for the first 10 days showed Primorsk loading 2 cargoes each day and 3 cargoes on March 7.

The schedule showed Primorsk would load only one cargo on March 10, 13, 15 and 16 and two cargoes per day during the remaining days between March 10-20.

"Volumes are quite small given that Ust Luga has not yet loaded a single cargo," one trader said.

But another trader said volumes might yet change in the final schedule for March to be released next week.

"Maybe loadings in the last 10 days (of March) will show an increase," he said.

Loadings from the main Black Sea port of Novorossiisk during the first 20 days of March were seen slightly up at around 2.1 million tonnes or an increase by one Aframax cargo.

In tender news, Surgut sold on Friday a Urals March 8-9 cargo from Primorsk to Total at around dated Brent minus 65-70 cents.

In competing grades, top oil producer Saudi Arabia increased exports sharply in the past week and is offering extra supplies to its biggest customers worldwide in what industry sources said appeared to be a bid to tame runaway crude prices.

For Reuters stories from IP week click on (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by James Jukwey)