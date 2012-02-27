LONDON, Feb 27 Sellers pushed up
differentials on Russian Urals crude on Monday due to a smaller
than expected export programme in March but buyers remained
sidleline due to weaker refining margins.
The schedule showed Russia's largest oil port of Primorsk
would load 5.8 million tonnes in March, up from 5.4 million
tonnes in February, only slightly up on a barrel per day basis.
Novorossiisk on the Black Sea will export 3.415 million
tonnes or some 90,000 barrels per day higher than in February.
Although the overall export in March showed some increase
from February, traders said the increase was smaller than
expected.
"This preliminary schedule for Primorsk is very slim. People
had expected a much bigger schedule of over 6 million especially
because the launch of Ust Luga had been postponed again," said a
trader with a major.
Reuters refining margin model showed a refinery in the
Mediterranean made a loss of $1.24-$1.32 by refining a barrel of
Urals on Monday. The model is a rough indicator and it does not
apply for all the refineries.
The preliminary schedule also shows the Siberian Light
export in March from Tuapse was set at 200,000 tonnes in 3
cargoes from Rosneft, Gazpromneft and Russneft.
URALS
* In Public trading window, Vitol offered 140,000 tonnes of
Urals for March 9-13 loading at dated Brent minus 30 cents per
barrel. Traders said the level was much higher than where they
expect the current market to be and buyers did not emerge.
* On Friday, Statoil bought a Urals cargo from Vitol in
Northwest Europe at dated minus 90 cents for March 5-9.
TENDERS
* Traders said Turkish oil firm Tpao awarded its tender to
sell Azeri Light at dated Brent plus $4.10 a barrel to a
Mediterranean buyer. This was not confirmed by the companies.
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by William Hardy)