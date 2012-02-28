LONDON, Feb 28 Differentials on Russian Urals weakened on Tuesday to the biggest discounts in about seven weeks due to weak margins in the Mediterranean, traders said.

Urals cargoes traded relatively actively outside the public trading window and tenders.

"In the Med the market is quite weak. We are hearing there are a couple or probably three unsold suezmax (cargoes) for early March," one trader with a Russian house said.

The Reuters refining margins model showed simple refineries in the Mediterranean area have been making losses of about 67 cents per barrel on the processing of Urals crude since last week.

URALS

* In public trading window, Litasco placed a bit for 80,000 tonne for March 12-16 at Dated Brent minus $1.15 a barrel in the Mediterranean. The level is the lowest assessment since early January, according to Reuters data. BFO-URL-E

* Discounts for suezmax cargoes, which are 140,000 tonnes, were pegged at $1.30 to the dated benchmark.

* Russia's Surgutneftegas (Surgut) sold a suezmax cargo to trader Talmay at a discount far bigger than minus $1 a barrel to dated Brent.

TENDERS

* In Northwest Europe, Surgut awarded a tender, selling 100,000 tonnes to Shell at around dated minus 60-65 cents

* Rosneft issued a tender to sell seven cargoes from Primorsk loading on March 16-17, 18-19, 19-20, 21-22, 22-23 and 23-24.

* Egyptian state oil firm EGPC has issued a tender to buy sour crude for May-December. The tender closes on March 1, and EGPC is looking to buy 3 million barrels of crude per month, traders said.

IRAQ

* Iraq is expected to export about 425,500 barrels of Kirkuk crude from a Turkish port of Ceyhan in March, the loading programme showed. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone and Dmitry Zhdannikov in London and Gleb Gorodyankin in Moscow, editing by Jane Baird)