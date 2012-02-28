LONDON, Feb 28 Differentials on Russian
Urals weakened on Tuesday to the biggest discounts in about
seven weeks due to weak margins in the Mediterranean, traders
said.
Urals cargoes traded relatively actively outside the public
trading window and tenders.
"In the Med the market is quite weak. We are hearing there
are a couple or probably three unsold suezmax (cargoes) for
early March," one trader with a Russian house said.
The Reuters refining margins model showed simple refineries
in the Mediterranean area have been making losses of about 67
cents per barrel on the processing of Urals crude since last
week.
URALS
* In public trading window, Litasco placed a bit for 80,000
tonne for March 12-16 at Dated Brent minus $1.15 a barrel in the
Mediterranean. The level is the lowest assessment since early
January, according to Reuters data. BFO-URL-E
* Discounts for suezmax cargoes, which are 140,000 tonnes,
were pegged at $1.30 to the dated benchmark.
* Russia's Surgutneftegas (Surgut) sold a suezmax
cargo to trader Talmay at a discount far bigger than minus $1 a
barrel to dated Brent.
TENDERS
* In Northwest Europe, Surgut awarded a tender, selling
100,000 tonnes to Shell at around dated minus 60-65 cents
* Rosneft issued a tender to sell seven cargoes from
Primorsk loading on March 16-17, 18-19, 19-20, 21-22, 22-23 and
23-24.
* Egyptian state oil firm EGPC has issued a tender to buy
sour crude for May-December. The tender closes on March 1, and
EGPC is looking to buy 3 million barrels of crude per month,
traders said.
IRAQ
* Iraq is expected to export about 425,500 barrels of Kirkuk
crude from a Turkish port of Ceyhan in March, the loading
programme showed.
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone and Dmitry Zhdannikov in London
and Gleb Gorodyankin in Moscow, editing by Jane Baird)