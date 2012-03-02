LONDON, March 2 Russian Urals crude was
flat on Friday after a week of weakness when values were hit by
falling refining margins, while tenders awarded by Russian
producers signalled an easing of Shell's dominance in the
market.
In the Platts window, Socar offered an Azeri Light cargo at
dated Brent plus $3.25 a barrel but found no bidders, traders
said. It was 25 cents weaker than prices earlier in the week.
Trader Gunvor offered a cargo of Urals in the Baltic at
dated Brent minus 85 cents, lower than price indications earlier
in the week.
"Margins have been killed this week by a flat price
(futures) rally and horrible backwardation. If backwardation
flattens a bit, then we may see some improvement in demand, but
otherwise people will start cutting refining runs," one trader
said.
In tender news, top Russian oil firm Rosneft sold four
cargoes of Urals to BP for March lifting from Primorsk, while
rival major Shell took three, traders said.
Shell has been a dominant player in the Urals market in
recent months, often snapping up almost all volumes at tenders
of Rosneft and Surgut.
Also on Friday, Surgut sold March 18-19 cargo to Glencore, a
March 21-22 cargo to Total and two to Statoil loading March
24-25 and 25-26.
Prices were cited by traders at dated Brent minus 60-80
cents, but that could not be confirmed.
Statoil will emerge with at least eight cargoes of Urals
from Primorsk in March, given that it also has a term contract
with Rosneft. Glencore is estimated to market five cargoes.
Three Azeri cargoes loading in March were still unsold,
traders said. "The Med market is long in general, and
distillates are getting weaker," a trader said.
Egypt's EGPC tendered to buy sour crude for May-December.
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin and Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing
by Jane Baird)