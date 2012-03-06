LONDON, March 6 Russian Urals and Azeri Light crude grades eased on Tuesday as traders cited poor demand from refiners due to weak refining margins, which could prompt plants to bring forward their spring upgrades and repair works.

"Margins are still very poor, so we anticipate some people will bring maintenances forward," a trader with a major Asian player said.

In the Platts window, Gunvor offered a Urals cargo in the Baltic at dated Brent minus $1.80, but found no buyers, traders said. That was 50 cents lower than previous price indications.

In the Mediterranean, Litasco offered a 80,000-tonne cargo at dated Brent minus $1.25, some 25 cents weaker than previous price levels, but also could not find buyers.

One trader said a larger 140,000-tonne, SuezMax cargo was sold in the Mediterranean outside the window at around dated Brent minus $1.80.

"When there is no demand, it is especially felt in the Suez market. No one wants a large cargo when all refiners are sitting and struggling to understand what to do with such margins," a trader with a major house said.

Trader Arcadia was heard winning Uruguay's state run oil firm Ancap's tender for crude for April 5-9 delivery. Ancap often buys Russian sour Urals crude in tenders.

Traders also said that steep backwardation in the market was deterring refiners from prompt purchases.

The last Urals deal in the Platts' public window was registered almost two weeks ago on February 23.

Trader Socar continued to unsuccessfully offer Azeri Light at dated plus $2.80, some 40 cents lower than its previous offers. But it also could not find buyers as the grade remains under pressure from a quicker than expected return of Libya to pre-war production levels. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin, Ikuko Kurahone and Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by William Hardy)