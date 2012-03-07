LONDON, March 7 Russian sour Urals crude
continued to dip on Wednesday as cargo holders struggled to find
buyers amid weak margins and backwardation.
"Margins are weak and the market is still backwardated in
general," a trader said. "So end-users do not want to hold
stocks."
Dealing for light sweet barrels remained thin as a spate of
April loading programmes were expected to be released later this
week.
Some support to sweet barrels may come from an Indonesian
tender.
URALS
* In the Mediterranean, Litasco offered a 80,000-tonne cargo
for March 17-21 at dated Brent minus $1.45 a barrel, 20 cents
lower than its offer on Tuesday.
* Tenergy offered the same volume for March 22-26 at dated
benchmark minus $1.00 a barrel.
* In the public trading window, Gunvor offered 100,000
tonnes for March 18-22 at Dated Brent benchmark minus $1.30 a
barrel in Northwest Europe, without finding a buyer. On Tuesday,
the company offered at a March 17-18 cargo at dated minus $1.80
a barrel, 50 cents below the level on Monday.
* The last Urals deal in the Platts' public window was
registered almost two weeks ago on February 23.
* Outside the window, trader Arcadia was heard winning
Uruguay's state run oil firm Ancap's tender for crude for April
5-9 delivery on Tuesday.
SWEET
* Dealing remained thin as the programmes of Azeri, Algerian
and Tunisian crude oil were expected to be released later this
week.
* Socar Trading did not emerge to offer Azeri Light in the
window, having pushed its differentials to dated plus $2.80 a
barrel on Tuesday from above $4 earlier in March.
* Petral, the trading unit of Indonesian state run energy
firm Pertamina, has issued tenders to buy sweet crude, with an
amendment to include more oil on spot purchase, the tender
document showed on Wednesday.
* In the spot tender for May delivery, Petral is now seeking
to buy some Libyan, Russian, Malaysian and Brunei crude in
addition to Nigerian barrels.
* In the semi-term tender, Petral is seeking to buy Nigerian
crude, Bonny Light, Qua Iboe or Escravos, for May-July delivery.
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by Jason Neely)