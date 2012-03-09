LONDON, March 9 Russian sour Urals crude
strengthened in the Baltic and eased slightly in the
Mediterranean on Friday with traders saying levels might improve
next week as easing premiums of prompt barrels could help drag
refining margins out of the negative territory.
"All the arbs are open and dated Brent down the curve is
coming back, so margins should be as well. It makes sense to run
Urals," said a trader with a major.
"The structure of Brent is improving so we are really hoping
things will get better next week," said a trader in Azeri Light.
In the Platts window, BP bid for Urals in the Baltic at the
end of March at dated minus $1.60 a barrel, some 40 cents
stronger than price indications earlier this week, traders said.
In the Mediterranean, trader Tenergy offered a 80,000-tonne
cargo for March 22-26 delivery at dated Brent minus $1.85, some
15 cents weaker than an offer by rival Litasco on Thursday,
traders said.
The Tenergy offer was the lowest since early January when
Urals fell sharply on worries that the closure of refiner
Petroplus would drastically reduce demand for crude.
Since then Urals has recovered and even traded at a premium
to dated Brent on fears of a loss of Iranian supplies due to
international sanctions.
The stand-off between the West and Iran over Tehran's
nuclear programme has also pushed oil futures sharply up,
weakening refining margins and forcing refineries to bring
forward their spring maintenance plans.
Russian state oil company Rosneft issued its
semi-annual jumbo crude tender from April to October, which will
likely attract more bidders amid an expected cut in Iranian
crude supply cuts, traders said on Friday.
Trafigura sold end-March CPC at around dated Brent minus 80
cents, some 30 cents weaker than previous price indications.
TPAO issued a tender to sell Azeri Light, offering 600,000
barrels for loading on April 3-4 from Supsa and the same volume
for April 14-16 from Ceyhan.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Ikuko Kurahone, Gleb
Gorodyankin; editing by Jason Neely)