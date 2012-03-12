LONDON, March 12 Russian sour Urals crude traded at steeper discounts on Monday, with levels falling to the lowest level in about 10 weeks, as refining margins remained negative in the past two weeks.

URALS

* Tenergy continued to offer an 80,000-tonne cargo for March 22-26 in the Mediterranean, selling it to Glencore at Dated Brent minus $1.95 a barrel. Reuters data showed the level was the lowest since early January.

* Eni bid for the same size of Urals cargo for March 30-April 3 at dated minus $1.90 a barrel, suggesting the Urals market is in contango.

* BP, which bid for Urals in Northwest Europe last week, did not appear in the market on Monday.

TENDERS

* The semi-annual crude tender from Russian state oil company Rosneft closed on Monday. The results have not yet emerged.

* The tender is for the six months from April to October, which will likely attract more bidders amid an expected cut in Iranian crude supply cuts.

* TPAO's tender to sell Azeri Light will close later this week. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by James Jukwey)