LONDON, April 23 Differentials on Urals crude strengthened in the Mediterranean on Monday due mainly to a tender from France for its strategic petroleum reserve (SPR).

"France tendered for Urals for their SPR. That provided a bit of support and on top of the weakness of dated Brent," a trader said.

URALS

* Traders said Surgutneftegaz sold a 135,000 tonnes Urals cargo to Shell from Novorossiisk with a $1.50-a-barrel discount to dated Brent, $0.90 per barrel less than Friday's discount.

* Loadings dates for the cargo were May 6-7.

* Traders said Russia's Rosneft has awarded all 700,000 tonnes of Urals loading between May and June to one buyer via tender. Bid details were not clear.

* The tender to sell Urals from Russia's new Baltic sea oil terminal, Ust Luga, closed on Friday.

FRANCE

* France's emergency oil stocks agency launched a tender to buy 115,000 cubic metres of Urals for delivery from May 10-30, the head of the CPSSP agency said on Monday.

* Traders said the volume was about 720,000 barrels.

* Bids were due by May 5 and the delivery point is the northern French port of Le Havre.

SWEET

* Trading activity of Caspian and North African light sweet crude was limited while differentials remained under pressure due to ample supply. Nigerian light sweet has been also under pressure, with Bonny Light being offered around two year low.

* Indonesia's Petral has closed a tender to buy light sweet crude for July arrival. Previously, Petral bought Libyan Amna and Angolan Girassol. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurhone and Julia Payne in London, Gleb Gorodyankin in Moscow; Editing by Anthony Barker)