LONDON, May 1 Trade in the Urals crude market froze on Tuesday due to the long Russian May holidays, traders said, adding that they anticipated a weakening in values after activity picks up later this week.

There was no bids or offers in the Platts window and no reports of activity outside the window.

"The market is probably a bit overbought, especially in the Baltic," said a trader with a major house.

"The market for dated Brent flipped back into backwardation from contango so refiners feel a bit more relaxed. They don't have to rush for prompt cargoes and can wait. So at least it stops the upside," one trader said.

Another trader added that abundance of volumes of sour crude grades was also putting pressure on the Mediterranean market.

"There is a lot of (Iraqi) Basrah being offering in prompt but I cannot see a lot of enthusuasm from buyers who seem to be covered with Urals and Kirkuk at the moment," one trader with a European firm said.

Greece's Hellenic Petroleum was due to close a tender to buy 80,000 tonnes of Urals for prompt delivery with results due on Wednesday, traders said. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Anthony Barker)