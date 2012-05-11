LONDON, May 11 Spot differentials for Russian medium sour Urals rose in Northwest Europe, following a stronger Mediterranean market, while the June Kazakh CPC Blend export programme is expected to be higher than in May, which is plagued by transport delays.

Surgut's latest Urals sell tender showed renewed strength in the Northwest European market after two weeks of nearly absent window activity, trading sources said. Its 100,000 tonne Urals cargo was awarded at around a 30 cent premium to previous deals, at around dated Brent minus $1.25-1.30 cif Rotterdam.

Glencore was heard to be the winner of Surgut cargo loading May 27-28 from Ust Luga. While the deal showed renewed strength in the north, the real market level was said to be at a slight discount to this tender price.

"Surgut tenders tend to command a slight premium over regular deals, so the market is probably a bit lower," said one trader.

No activity was seen in Platt's window.

Export duties on Russian oil will likely fall by 6 percent in June versus May to $419-$420 per tonne following a decline in global oil prices, finance ministry calculations showed.

In the other tender news, the winner of Turkish Tupras' buy tender for either a cargo of Siberian Light or Urals still had not emerged after closing on May 10.

Libyan NOC's sell tender for two 375,000 mixed cargoes of Sarir, Messla, Amna and Sertica loading May or June was not awarded, traders said, after closing late last week.

Vietnam has become the newest buyer of Libyan crude after securing a cargo of Libyan Amna via tender for the first time for first half June delivery. Total, meanwhile, won Indian BPCL's tender with a 1 million barrel cargo of Mellitah for July arrival.

June exports of Kazakhstan's main crude oil grade, CPC Blend, are expected to be slightly higher than May at 2.4 million tonnes. May exports are expected to be slightly lower than announced in April owing to some railcar delays in Russia and Kazakhstan traders said.

Iraqi state-marketer Somo raised its prices for Kirkuk and Basra Light destined to Europe and the United States, which reflects strengthening prices on alternative Urals.

The price on Kirkuk crude to Europe was set at dated Brent minus $2.30, up $1.20 per barrel from May while Basra Light was set at dated Brent minus $4.50, up $1.60 per barrel from the previous month. (Reporting by Julia Payne, Additional reporting Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Keiron Henderson)