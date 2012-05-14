LONDON, May 14 Azeri Light weakened on Monday on ample supplies of sweet grades while traders said that Russian Urals crude in the Mediterranean had potential to strengthen due to poor cargo availability.

Azeri Socar offered a cross-month 1 million barrel Azeri Light cargo at dated Brent plus $3.65, some 35 cents weaker than previous price indications, but found no bidders, traders said.

Also in the Platts window, Gunvor and BP bid for Urals in the Baltic with the strongest coming in at dated Brent minus $1.55 but no sellers were found, traders said. The bids came in slightly lower than previous market assessments.

Last week, Surgut's Urals sell tender showed renewed strength in the Northwest European market with a cargo believed to have been awarded at around dated Brent minus $1.25-1.30.

In the Mediterranean, prices for Urals were perceived to be on the rise in contrast with the end of last week when a deal between Itochu and Gunvor at dated minus 60 cents was assessed as too strong.

"People gradually realise there are practically no AfraMax cargoes available and Suezmax availability is very thin too. So crude is scarce as far as Urals is concerned," one trader with a major said.

In tender news, Turkish Tupras' buy tender was believed to be won by a Swiss trading house which will deliver Urals crude. The tender was for either Urals or Siberian Light grades.

Turkey cut crude oil imports from Iran steeply in April from unusually high levels in March but its purchases remained close to last year's average, meaning Ankara has yet to slash buying to the extent sought by Washington, data showed.

Exports of Iraqi Basra Light are expected to be 2.162 million bpd in May, according to a preliminary loading schedule seen by Reuters. April exports of the grade were at 2.115 million bpd up from 1.917 million bpd in March after two new floating single point mooring (SPM) terminals opened, state-marketer Somo said. [ID: nL5E8G10N3] (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Julia Payne,; editing by William Hardy)