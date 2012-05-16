LONDON, May 16 Spot differentials for
Kazakhstan's main export crude oil CPC Blend sank to a two-year
low on Wednesday, due to depressed naphtha margins while Russian
Urals continued to find strength in a tight Mediterranean
market.
In the Platts window, Gunvor bid for a 100,000 tonne Urals
cargo loading June 1-5 up to dated Brent minus $1.45 cif
Rotterdam, but no seller emerged.
Also in the window, Eni sold an 80,000 tonne cargo of Kazakh
CPC Blend to BP at dated Brent minus $1.45 cif Mediterranean.
The differential has not been this low since May 2010. Naphtha
cracks, which have fallen to a 7 month low, were to blame for
the fall, traders said.
Only one Urals cargo is left in May, several traders said,
which is supporting spot differentials.
"There is a lack of supply now," one trader said, "Margins
were abnormally good at the start of the month, especially for
Urals."
The lack of supplies to the Czech Republic via the Druzhba
pipeline has added further support to the market. Czech refiners
have been forced to buy volumes from the Black Sea for delivery
via the Italian port of Trieste.
"The purchase of two-three Suezmax is a great support for
the market," a Mediterranean trader said.
Around a $1 price gap remains between the north and south,
opening a rare arbitrage opportunity. Urals in the Mediterranean
were around dated Brent minus 30-40 cents and climbing, traders
said.
Eni and Repsol were among those taking fresh volumes of
Urals from the Baltic to the Mediterranean, several traders
said.
Preliminary, Black Sea supplies are roughly the same as this
month, which should continue supporting the grade, traders said.
Four cargoes with 80,000 tonnes and three with 140,000 tonnes
loading June 1-6 from Novorossiisk are in a preliminary
schedule.
In Northwest Europe, 13 cargoes are scheduled from the
Baltic port of Primorsk loading June 1-6 and three from Russia's
newest oil terminal Ust Luga loading June 1-5.
The full programme is expected on Monday.
"From the preliminary June programme only one Aframax cargo
is up for sale (on the spot market)," one Russian trader said
Greek refiner Hellenic Petroleum awarded its buy tender for
an 80,000 tonne cargo of Urals for May 25 to early June arrival,
one trader said, despite an increasingly worrying political and
financial situation in Greece since fresh elections were
announced to take place mid-June.
The European Central Bank has stopped providing liquidity to
some Greek banks, adding to fears Greece may leave the euro
zone.
Surgut tendered two 100,000 tonne Urals cargoes from
Primorsk for June 1-2 and 4-5 loading and one cargo from
Ust-Luga loading June 3-4. TNK-BP tendered 140,000 tonnes from
Novorossiisk for June 4-5 loading, traders said. The tenders
close May 17.
Iraqi Basrah Light has staged a come back in the
Mediterranean with more than usual being offered into the
region, owing to favourable May and June official selling prices
(OSP) and strong Urals prices, several traders said.
More than usual Iraqi Kirkuk was also said to be on offer
for June. Premiums to the June OSP were at 10-15 cents, one
trader said.
