LONDON, May 21 Russian Urals crude weakened on
Monday as traders said a growing glut of competing crude was
starting to take a toll on the overpriced grade.
In the Platts window, Gunvor, Vitol and Statoil
unsuccessfully offered early June cargoes in the Baltic with the
lowest offers coming in as low as dated Brent minus $1.70. It
was some 50 cents weaker than prices at the end of last week,
trader said.
"The market was definitely overpriced. There was a lot of
competing grades available and their differentials were going
down while Urals was remaining strong. It could not continue
forever," one trader with a major said.
"It became obvious from the end of last week when I saw
interest from the Mediterranean for the barrels from the Baltic
fading," he added.
The north-south arbitrage has been cited as one of the main
reasons behind Urals' strength in the past weeks alongside
strong refining margins and a return of refiners from their
spring maintenances.
The Baltic market is well supplied in May and is expected to
remain so in June, while the Mediterranean is short of Urals
after the Czech Republic was forced to buy several cargoes of
the grade from the sea due to smaller than expected supplies via
the Druzhba pipeline from Russia.
In Moscow, President Vladimir Putin unveiled a new
government dominated by loyalists.
Arkady Dvorkovich was named among six deputy premiers and
was expected to have responsibility for energy and industry
policy. The energy minister's job went to Alexander Novak, a
former deputy finance minister.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by
William Hardy)