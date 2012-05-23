UPDATE 1-Dutch govt proposes law to block telecom takeovers
AMSTERDAM, Feb 16 The Dutch government on Thursday proposed legislation that would give it power to block or undo mergers in the telecommunications sector.
LONDON, May 23 Spot differentials for Russian medium sour Urals dropped on Wednesday, extending Thursday's losses, as poor margins and plentiful supplies of alternative grades, sour and sweet, eroded demand for the favourite sour.
Steeper backwardation at the front end of the Dated Brent swaps curve, mirroring futures, has further diminished refining returns, market sources said.
Several Urals cargoes were offered in the Platts window loading from the Baltic port Primorsk and the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk but none secured any buying interest.
Three 100,000 tonne Urals cargoes were offered in the North. Statoil offered one loading June 2-6 down to dated Brent minus $2.40, Glencore another loading June 4-8 at dated Brent minus $2.30 and Shell a third cargo loading June 3-7 at dated Brent minus $1.95 cif Rotterdam.
In the South, Gunvor offered an 80,000 tonne Urals cargo loading June 8-12 down to dated Brent minus $1.30 cif Mediterranean.
"At the front of the curve, refiners are more or less covered with earlier loading or alternative sours, especially Iraqi" one trader said.
Trade of sweet crude grades remained subdued but Azeri and Kazakh CPC were still under pressure in a market full of sweets, including a June overhang of West African crude, which has been slow to clear.
In tender news, Statoil won Polish refiner PKN's tender for a 100,000-tonne cargo for June 7-9 delivery to its Lithuanian refinery at Butinge. (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by James Jukwey)
LONDON, Feb 16 British engineering group Cobham said it would take a 150 million pound ($187 million) charge on its work on Boeing's troubled KC-46 tanker program and downgraded its likely 2016 trading profit again.
MOSCOW, Feb 16 Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday Russia was prepared to improve ties with the Pentagon, but warned this could not happen if the United States seeks to cooperate from a "position of strength," news agency TASS reported.