LONDON, May 28 Kazakhstan's CPC Blend crude oil weakened to its all-time low on Monday due to very low naphtha prices and a glut of light grades in European markets, traders said.

"Naphtha is the main reason behind the CPC fall," one trader said.

In the Platts window, Trafigura offered CPC at dated Brent minus $2.30 a barrel, some 60 cents lower than offers last week, but found no buyers, traders said.

European naphtha prices have hit their lowest level in about 16 months last week due to weak end-user demand and an increase in refinery output amid ample supply of light crude from Libya.

The weakening in CPC comes as Russia's Rosneft is seeking to sell at a tender 540,000 tonnes of the grade for loading in July to September. The tender closes May 31.

Europe is facing a glut of high quality crude oil grades, only a year after war in Libya created a serious shortage, as the continent's demand falls and the United States cuts imports due to greater availability of domestic supply.

In Russian Urals crude, Vitol continued to offer a 80,000-tonne Urals cargo in the Mediterranean at dated Brent minus $1.10, unchanged from last week, but also found no buyers.

"I think Urals will be strengthening in the Baltic in the next few days as people realise volumes will be short in June," one Russian trader said.

Supplies of Urals from the Baltic will remain roughly flat versus May although 10 loading slots remain to be allocated.

"Everyone understands that it is impossible to fill all 10 slots as there is simply not enough crude. The maintenance season in Russia. So I would expect the Baltic to get a maximum of four or five additional cargoes," the Russian trader said.

In tender news, Rosneft offered to sell 7 cargoes of Urals from Primorsk in the Baltic between June 13 and 22.

Surgut tendered one 100,000-tonne cargo from Primorsk loading 9-10 June.

In ESPO news, BP and Chevron were believed to have won one cargo each from a tender by Surgut with prices pegged at slightly below $4 a barrel to Dubai quotes for early July dates, and later dates being priced stronger at plus $4.20-$4.40, one trader said. It could not be confirmed with other players. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Additional reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by William Hardy)