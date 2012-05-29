LONDON, May 29 Kazakhstan's CPC Blend crude oil
weakened to a new all-time low on Tuesday along with poor
naphtha prices, while Russia's Urals crude strengthened in the
Baltic due to an anticipated tightness of supplies in June,
traders said.
In the Platts window, Trafigura continued to unsuccessfully
offer CPC at dated Brent minus $2.50 a barrel, some 20 cents
weaker than offers on Monday, traders said.
European naphtha prices have hit their lowest level in about
16 months in the past week due to weak end-user demand and an
increase in refinery output amid ample supply of light crude
from Libya.
Europe faces a glut of high quality crude oil grades, only a
year after war in Libya created a serious shortage, as its
demand falls and the United States cuts imports due to greater
availability of domestic supply.
In Russian Urals crude, Gunvor bid for mid-June Urals in the
Baltic at dated Brent minus $2.25, some 20 cents stronger than
previous price indications.
In tender news, Surgut was believed to have awarded a June
9-10 Urals cargo from the Baltic at dated Brent minus
$1.90-$1.95 per barrel. The cargo was probably sold to Repsol,
but it could not be confirmed.
Rosneft was due to award seven cargoes at another tender and
traders said they expected the discounts to narrow further.
"Urals is clearly in contango; people are prepared to pay
more for remote dates," said one trader, referring to an
anticipated shortage of Urals in the second part of June.
Supplies of Urals from the Baltic are expected to be short
in June as, despite a roughly flat programme versus May, around
10 loading slots still remain to be allocated.
Vitol continued to offer an 80,000 tonne Urals cargo in the
Mediterranean at dated Brent minus $1.15 but found no buyers as
traders said the level was too strong. Supplies of Urals from
the Mediterranean are expected to rise in June versus May.
Chinaoil, the trading arm of state-owned PetroChina, offered
2 million barrels of Basra Light for June loading in a rare
tender, traders said on Tuesday.
The tender was issued when the market had almost finished
trading July cargoes, and it could weigh on sentiment for Middle
Eastern grades.
Exports of Iraqi Kirkuk crude oil are expected to be about
417,000 barrels per day (bpd) in June, a preliminary loading
programme showed on Monday. The volume is just under the May
programme of 425,000 bpd.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Julia Payne and Gleb
Gorodyankin; Editing by Jane Baird)