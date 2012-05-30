LONDON, May 30 Spot differentials for Mediterranean sweet crude grades lost further ground on Wednesday as poor naphtha margins and a continuing onslaught of West African grades weighed on the market.

Russian Urals prices were steady, traders said, after a deal done in the Platts window stayed range bound in North West Europe while the Mediterranean was quiet.

In the window, Gunvor bought a 100,000 tonne Urals cargo from Shell at dated Brent minus $1.95 cif Rotterdam loading June 9-13.

BP bid up to dated Brent minus $2.00 for a June 19-23 Urals cargo from Primorsk. Glencore offered a Urals cargo in the North at dated Brent minus $1.90 loading June 5-9 and Statoil offered another at dated Brent minus $1.80 loading June 4-8, market sources said.

Vitol returned for a third day with an offer for an 80,000 tonne Urals cargo loading June 8-12 at dated Brent minus $1.15 cif Mediterranean.

In sweet crude news, Trafigura returned to the window offering a Aframax cargo of Kazakh CPC Blend down to dated Brent minus $2.75 cif Mediterranean loading June 11-15 but still failed to elicit buying interest.

Traders continued to blame naphtha margins as well as an oversupply of sweets in the region for CPC Blend's record falls this week. The grade is even weaker than non-competing sour grades like Iraqi Kirkuk.

"On top of weak naphtha, the problem is that not enough West African is going to the U.S. with domestic production up," said one trader, "Part of it will go to Europe, adding more pressure."

Algeria's light sweet Saharan Blend has also fallen further, moving towards dated Brent minus $2.00, according to several traders. But details on a deal done near dated Brent minus $2.00 remained sketchy.

Prices on Azeri Light is still commanding a premium to dated Brent with plus $2.70/2.80, several traders said, in contrast to its floundering alternatives. Furthermore, some expect July to be even stronger.

"July promises to be a good month in terms of volumes," said a trader of Azeri Light.

In tender news, Vitol won four Urals cargoes and Gunvor won three Urals cargoes loading from Primorsk in Russian Rosneft's latest sell tender. The price was heard to be around dated Brent minus $1.70 cif Rotterdam.

Indian oil refiner BPCL bought 1 million barrels of Libyan Sarir crude from Japanese trader Marubeni in a tender, trade sources said.

The refiner may have bought the cargo for loading on July 21-31 at a discount of 20 cents a barrel to dated Brent, one of the sources said. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Additional reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by Anthony Barker)