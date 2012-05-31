LONDON, May 31 Mediterranean sweet crude grades weakened further on Thursday due to ample supply with Azeri Light hitting its lowest level since mid-March.

Russian Urals prices strengthened a notch as traders said the market was supported by an anticipated tightness in supply in the Baltic in June.

"The Baltic Urals programme is short and you also have (Poland's) PKN returning with purchases after being absent in May," a trader with a major said.

"In the south, prices will be supported by the lack of Iranian oil and the fact that the Czechs are buying again from the sea because of lower pipeline supplies," he added.

In the Platts window, BP bid for June 19-23 cargo of Urals in the Baltic at dated Brent minus $1.90 a barrel, some 10 cents stronger than price indications earlier this week.

BP also bought a cargo of Azeri Light at plus $2.45 a barrel, 30 cents weaker than previous price indications.

Some sweet grades in Europe, such as Kazakh CPC, have fallen to an all-time low over the past weeks.

"It will be interesting to see how this weakness and glut play out and whether oil starts leaving to Asia," one trader said.

In tender news, Surgut offered to sell three cargoes from the Baltic port of Primorsk loading June 14-15, 15-16, 23-24. (Reporting by Julia Payne, Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by William Hardy)