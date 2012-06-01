Wary of Trump unpredictability, China ramps up naval abilities
* China navy beneficiary of signficant spending in recent years
LONDON, June 1 Russian Urals crude strengthened in the Baltic on Friday as traders cited a short June export programme as the main reason for supporting the grade.
"It is clear that the north will be short of Urals in the second part of June. On the other hand, you still have barrels available so it is not all bullish," a trader with a major Asian firm said.
Surgut was believed to have sold three Urals June cargoes at around dated minus $1.50, which would be some 30-40 cents stronger than previous price indications.
Shell and Gunvor were believed to have won the cargoes but that could not be confirmed.
Oil firm Bashneft was believed to have agreed to fill one vacant slot in the Baltic port of Primorsk on June 22-23 but some 9 slots still remained to be allocated, increasing the market's perception of short supplies.
In the Mediterranean, Shell offered a mid-June cargo in the Platts window at dated minus $1.40 a barrel but could not find buyers as traders said the offer was too strong. (Reporting by Julia Payne, Dmitry Zhdannikov and Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
CAIRO, Feb 25 Egypt expressed frustration on Saturday at Britain's refusal to lift a suspension of flights from the United Kingdom to the Red Sea resort of Sharm al-Sheikh, imposed after Islamic State brought down a Russian airliner in 2015.
Feb 25 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration will begin rolling back Obama-era environmental regulations in an "aggressive way" as soon as next week, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency said on Saturday - adding he understood why some Americans want to see his agency eliminated completely.