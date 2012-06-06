LONDON, June 6 Spot differentials for Kazakh CPC
Blend weakened to a new low on Wednesday as naphtha margins
continue to fall and two cargoes were added to the June loading
programme.
Tengizchevroil will have an additional two cargoes in June,
market sources said, and differentials for the grade were said
to be close to dated Brent minus $3.00 cif Mediterranean.
A major recently bought a cargo at dated minus $3.00,
several traders said, but the loading dates were too prompt to
accurately reflect the market, which is still considered to be
slightly above that level.
Glencore was the winner of Rosneft's sell tender for 540,000
tonnes of Kazakh CPC Blend loading July to September, several
market sources said. The trader has a contract to supply Greek
refiner Hellenic Petroleum with the grade.
Libya's state oil company NOC issued its July official
selling prices (OSP) far earlier than usual, around 20 days, in
order to assuage traders that the new levels would reflect the
weak sweets market, according to an NOC official.
NOC has had problems allocating its July cargoes and some
June cargoes are still unaccounted for.
Traders have complained for some time that Libyan crude
grades were overpriced, maintaining premiums while alternative
Algerian Saharan Blend and CPC Blend fell to reach all time
lows.
NOC dropped the price on its main export grade, Es Sider, to
dated Brent plus 30 cents.
In the Platts window, Gunvor sold an 80,000 tonne Urals
cargo to Lukoil at dated Brent minus $1.95 loading June 21-25.
Russian Urals prices edged lower in the Mediterranean but
held steady in the North.
Rosneft issued a sell tender for 1.5 million tonnes of
Russian Urals from Ust Luga for July through September delivery.
The tender closes June 7.
Saudi Aramco raised its July OSPs on its heavy grades but
lowered them on its lighter ones, leading to the narrowest
Light/Heavy spread premium to the Mediterranean since October
2010, said JBC Energy consultancy in a report.
The report attributes the changes to the upcoming Iranian
oil embargo, which will start when demand for sour grades
reaches its peak in summer. Meanwhile, the lower prices on light
grades reflects the glut of sweet crude, meeting poor gasoline
and naphtha margins.
(Reporting by Julia Payne and Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by
William Hardy)