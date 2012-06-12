LONDON, June 12 Russian Urals crude strengthened
on Tuesday as refining margins improved following a decline in
Brent oil futures and as some traders cited concerns that Russia
may reduce oil exports in June.
"There are some fears in the market that Russian June
exports could be trimmed further as people rushed to (pipeline
monopoly) Transneft to cancel some volumes to avoid paying high
export duties," one trader from a Russian major said.
Russia's June duty on crude oil exports was calculated based
on monitoring of Urals prices between April 15 and May 14, when
it averaged $114.18 per barrel versus the current $95.
Keeping exports high would mean huge losses for oil firms,
which may seek to postpone shipments until after July when the
new duties come into force.
In the Platts window, Eni bid for a 80,000-tonnes cargo in
the Mediterranean for June 30-July 4 delivery at dated Brent
minus $2.05, some 15 cents stronger than previous bids.
In the Baltic, Glencore bought a 100,000-tonne cargo from
Shell at dated Brent minus $1.60 for June 24-28 delivery,
broadly unchanged from previous price indications.
Crude oil futures fell below $98 a barrel on Tuesday
on fears the euro zone debt crisis will worsen and hurt the
global economy, threatening demand growth, while OPEC is seen
likely to keep production levels unchanged.
"I think we are heading for some strengthening in sour and
even light grades as margins are getting much better," a trader
in the Mediterranean said.
Most light grades have hit their multi-month and multi-year
lows over the past month due to poor demand for naphtha.
CPC was still assessed at dated Brent minus $3.50, Saharan
Blend at minus $2 and Azeri Light at plus $2.80, traders said.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Keiron Henderson)