LONDON, June 13 Spot differentials for Russian
Urals crude held steady on Wednesday as traders anticipated
tighter supplies in June, while deteriorating naphtha margins
weighed on sweet grades.
In the Platts window, Gunvor bid for an 80,000 tonne cargo
in the Mediterranean loading June 26-30 at dated Brent minus
$2.15. This was below Eni's bid at dated Brent minus $2.05 on
Tuesday, but in line with a deal earlier this week.
In the Baltic, BP offered a 100,000 tonne cargo at dated
Brent minus $1.10 loading June 23-27. This was half a dollar
above Tuesday's deal and attracted no buyers.
Glencore won all 1.5 million tonnes of Urals crude offered
by Russian state oil company Rosneft loading from the
new Baltic terminal at Ust Luga, trade and industry sources said
on Wednesday. The tender covers the July-September period,
traders said.
In sweet grades, trading sources said Azeri light was still
at around dated Brent plus $2.70, but was likely to rise in the
next few weeks as June volumes have finally been absorbed and
supply in July will be tighter.
"I think (Azeri) is supported at around $2.60 but a bit
early to tell if will improve much from here. Even Azeri is
infected by the Great Sweet Correction," one trader said.
Other sweet crudes however, continued to hit record lows as
a consequence of a further deterioration in naphtha markets.
Traders said CPC Blend had fallen below dated Brent minus
$3.50, with one source assessing the grade at about dated Brent
minus $3.75.
"There is little petrochemical demand (for naphtha)," said
another trader, commenting on weakness in sweet crudes.
Saharan Blend was also assessed to have fallen, offered at
dated Brent minus $2.35 according to one trader, about 35 cents
lower than at the start of the week.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by Jason Neely)